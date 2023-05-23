Darley CC's Jack Kellett has his stumps rearranged during Saturday's Theakston Nidderdale League Division One clash with Killinghall. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Jarrod McPhee’s team beat Pateley Bridge by six wickets on Saturday to record their third win in four completed matches this term, knocking Arthington off top spot.

James Wood bagged 4-51 as the Badgers were all out for 147, Chris Langley hitting 46.

McPhee (63 not out) and Brodie Craig (32) then eased Goldsborough to 158/4 inside 32 overs.

Billy MacGregor celebrates taking a wicket for Killinghall.

Upper Wharfedale sit second having got the better of rock-bottom Birstwith.

Fred Fox (73), Joe Daggett (51), Freddie Binns (48) and Ryan Hodgson (38) all contributed as the visitors posted 255/9 from their 45 overs, James Johnston taking four of the wickets to fall.

Craig Robinson (75) and Callum Halliday (55) got Birstwith’s reply off to a promising start, however 4-37 from Dan Benson helped ensure that they did not progress any further than 222/7.

Having begun the season with three straight victories, Arthington were beaten for the second week in succession.

Killinghall's Billy MacGregor sends one down during his side's victory over Darley.

Captain Naveed Andrabi weighed in with 83 as they put 188 on the board at home to Ouseburn, Jake Temple claiming 4-12.

Liam Storm (61) and Adam Fisher (36) then combined to guide the away side to 189/7 in 42 overs.

Helperby sit fourth after their convincing 74-run triumph over Kirk Deighton.

They racked up 233/8 thanks largely to Campbell Love’s superb knock of 120, Tom Messenger adding 33, while Mark Harland scooped three wickets.

Richard Ward followed up last weekend’s unbeaten century with a score of 60 not out, though he received little by way of support as Deighton’s innings stalled on 159/6.

Tom Messenger was the pick of the Helperby attack, finishing up with 3-36.

Defending champions Killinghall successfully chased down second-from-bottom Darley’s 206 all out.

Dave Wallis (70) and Dan Atkinson (37 not out) were the visitors’ leading lights in a response which reached 209/6 in the 42nd over.

Earlier, Ben Cutts (78) had struck a fine half-century for Darley, Atkinson snapping up 4-37.

Masham find themselves just two points above the drop zone after they lost out by a 73-run margin at home to West Tanfield.

Three scalps for Sam Ambler helped the hosts get rid of Tanfield for 153, Harry Lamb making 46.