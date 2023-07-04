Theakston Nidderdale League: Goldsborough CC get title push back on track

Rob Nelson batting for struggling Darley during Saturday's top-flight clash.

Jarrod McPhee’s men beat rock-bottom Darley by five wickets on Saturday afternoon to move within 18 points of top-of-the-table Ouseburn.

Graham Shorter (3-28) and captain McPhee (3-33) impressed with the ball as the basement boys were knocked over for just 111.

Joe Furniss claimed 3-34 for Darley when Goldsborough replied, but McPhee’s knock of 27 not out steered them to 112/5 in the 32nd over.

Jacob Procter bagged a couple of wickets for Goldsborough.

Leaders Ouseburn recorded a seventh straight victory, edging out struggling Kirk Deighton in what was a close contest.

Jake Temple (70 not out), Liam Storm (62) and skipper Adam Fisher (43) were all among the runs for the high-flyers, guiding them to 255/8 from their 45 overs.

Richard Ward (79) also hit a half-century alongside Will Wade (40) when Deighton responded, though they ran out of balls in the end, closing on 246/9, 10 runs short of where they needed to be.

West Tanfield began the weekend in second spot, but drop down to fourth having been blown away by Killinghall, who climb above them and into third.

Goldsborough CC celebrate a wicket for Graham Shorter during his side's Theakston Nidderdale League win over Darley. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Harry Glatman (35) was the only home batsman to make it into double-figures as they were skittled for 74, Dan Atkinson (4-5) and Ben Atkinson (4-20) doing most of the damage.

Joe Horne then struck an unbeaten 34 to lead Killinghall to a seven-wicket triumph in 25.1 overs.

Having lost five in a row following a flying start to the campaign, fifth-placed Arthington appear to be back in the groove, recording a third success on the spin when they entertained Birstwith.

Hasnain Ali Yaqoob (48) and Naveed Andrabi (42) top-scored in the home team’s first-innings total of 151 all out.

Sam Ryan (4-30) and Craig Robinson (4-58) did the business with the ball for Birstwith, however their reply got off to a nightmare start.

They lost four wickets without scoring a single run and although Thomas Johnston managed to hit 40, they were sent packing for only 93.

Naveed Piran (4-29) was in excellent form for Arthington, with skipper Andrabi (3-24) also chipping in.

Helperby emerged triumphant from their middle-of-the-table clash with Upper Wharfedale.

The Rams were bowled out for 152, Ryan Cran making 40 and Martin Chisnall 38 as Simon Taylor (3-8) and Tom Messenger (3-31) produced some good work with the ball in hand.

Campbell Love then struck 40 to help the visitors to 153/5, allrounder Cran responsible for three of the wickets to fall.

Pateley Bridge overcame second-from-bottom Masham by a 68-run margin.

Early wickets for Kieran Bramley (4-43) left the Badgers in a spot of bother at 9/3, but they recovered to put 184/6 on the board thanks to the efforts of James Crawfurd-Porter (50 not out), Tom Hardcastle (39 not out) and Tom Fryer (33).