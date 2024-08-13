Theakston Nidderdale League: Goldsborough CC end sequence of three defeats

Goldsborough CC got back on track at the weekend after a run of three consecutive defeats in Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League. Picture: Gerard Binks

Goldsborough CC got back on track following a run of three consecutive defeats when they sank Helperby in Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League.

Jarrod McPhee’s men made a bright start to the 2024 season and were up there challenging at the top of the table early on, but their form has tailed off in recent weeks.

They were however extremely comfortable victors on Saturday afternoon, triumphing by a 104-run margin.

Captain McPhee was once again the star of the show, smashing 132 not out from just 106 balls alongside Mark Wood (52) as the visitors put 255/5 on the board in 45 overs.

Opener Mike Dennett managed 34 when ninth-placed Helperby replied, but they failed to progress any further than 151 all out thanks largely to Mitchell George’s superb haul of 6-35.

That result keeps Goldsborough fifth in the table, though they are well off the pace as far as the title race is concerned.

There was little change at the summit at the weekend, with the top three all winning, and Arthington extending their lead over their fellow high-flyers very slightly.

The defending champions recorded their 14th success in as many completed matches this term by beating fourth-placed Upper Wharfedale.

Satyawan Himanshu (109) and skipper Naveed Andrabi (81) went big with the bat, leading the home side to 250 all out.

Oli Whyte claimed 3-28 for Wharfedale, though opener Joe Daggett (41) was the only Rams batsman to make much of an impression and they were sent packing on 133.

Inamulhaq Piran was the pick of the Arthington attack, finishing with 3-12.

Second-placed West Tanfield beat struggling Ouseburn by a 66-run margin, Sam Abel (118 not out) hitting a fine ton to anchor their innings of 270/8, while Will Shaw added 44.

Will Jenkins took four scalps for the visitors then top-scored with a knock of 46, but was unable to advance his side beyond 204/7 as Dominic Kelleher snapped up 4-44.

Third-placed Killinghall edged past second-from-bottom Pateley Bridge.

Sam Halliday (55), Luke Haidar (54) and skipper Dan Atkinson (53) all contributed half-centuries in a score of 230/8, Liam Ingram and Tom Hardcastle each scooping three wickets.

The Badgers were always in the contest thanks to runs from Tom Fryer (70) and Ingram (63) but ended up running out of deliveries just five runs short of where they needed to be.

Basement boys Masham went down by seven wickets on the road at mid-table Birstwith.

Billy Skelton (42) and Joe O’Keefe (40) chipped in with useful knocks as the division’s bottom side posted 181 all out, George Hirst claiming 4-39 and Jack Sheridan 3-50.

Sam Ryan (56) and Callum Halliday (44) then guided Birstwith to 182/3 in just 28.1 overs.

Alne’s first-innings total of 189 all out proved more than sufficient to see off Blubberhouses.

Ryan Beaumont struck 32 of those runs as Ahmad Hussain helped himself to 4-40.

But, Blubberhouses were blown away by R Raper (4-36) and Toby Stirke (3-7), collapsing to 94 all out despite the best efforts of Hussain (41).