Ali Hasnain Yaqoob hit a quickfire century for Arthington in their Theakston Nidderdale League Division One win over top-of-the-table Ouseburn. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Naveed Andrabi’s side began 2023 superbly, winning all of their opening three matches before going onto lose five on the spin.

But they have roared back up the Division One standings in recent weeks, and now sit in fourth spot after their comprehensive 74-run success over the league leaders.

Opener Hasnain Ali Yaqoob smashed 116 from only 105 balls to lead Arthington to 213/9, Guy Jenkins (4-47) and Will Jenkins (3-54) doing most of the damage for Ouseburn.

Ouseburn bowler Guy Jenkins, second from left, is congratulated after taking one of the four wickets he claimed against Arthington.

But their batsmen failed to fire and they were dismissed for 133 in the 34th over of their reply, Umar Farooq bagging 4-19.

Second-placed Goldsborough capitalised on Ouseburn’s slip up to move within five points of the summit.

The York Road outfit beat Upper Wharfedale by a six-wicket margin, reaching 159/4 thanks to the efforts of Brodie Craig (58 not out) and Jarrod McPhee (42).

Earlier, Ryan Hodgson had top-scored with 36 for the Rams as they posted 155/9 in 38 overs, McPhee, Mark Wood and Jacob Procter taking three scalps apiece.

Killinghall sit eight points further back in third position following a 30-run triumph over second-from-bottom Masham.

Sam Halliday struck 48 and Luke Haidar made 37 as the hosts put 194/9 on the board in a match reduced to 30 overs per side.

Andy Heard (5-51) and Kieran Bramley (4-37) were in fine form for Masham, however their batsmen eventually ran out of deliveries.

Max Eckersley (52) and Sam Ambler (36) kept them in contention before their innings stalled, the away side eventually closing on 163/9 as Dan Atkinson snapped up 4-44.

Rock-bottom Darley endured another difficult afternoon, sent packing for just 75 by fifth-placed Helperby.

Joe Corner ran riot, helping himself to a stunning haul of 8-31 after the home team had made their way to 181/7 batting first.

Corner was also the star of Helperby’s innings, finishing unbeaten on 68, while Dan Marston weighed in with 54.

George Rounthwaite (86 not out) and Tom Fryer (57) shone with the willow in hand during Pateley Bridge’s 84-run success over visiting Kirk Deighton.

The pair’s runs saw the Badgers to a first-innings total of 209/4 from 36 overs.

Simon Dwyer scored 45 when Deighton responded, but some skillful bowling by Tom Hardcastle (5-32) and William McKenzie (4-22) ensured that they did not progress beyond 125.