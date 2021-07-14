Rob Nelson took five wickets for Darley CC as they narrowed the gap at the top of Theakston Nidderdale League Division One. Picture: Gerard Binks

George Hirst’s team had won seven out of seven completed fixtures prior to Saturday’s trip to tackle the Roosters, and despite getting themselves into a strong position in the match, failed to go on and finish the job.

Craig Robinson took 3-14, while there were a brace of scalps apiece for Sam Ryan, Pete Hardisty and Jon Millward as ‘Gate were bowled out for 169, skipper Rob Stanworth top-scoring with 36.

Given the power in their batting line-up and the amount of runs they have scored this term, such a target shouldn’t have proved problematic for Birstwith, but their reply never really got going.

None of their batsmen managed more than Craig Robinson’s 28 as Alfie Weaver (4-46) and Ollie Bareham (3-36) combined superbly to send the title-hopefuls packing on 159.

That loss sees Birstwith’s advantage at the summit cut to 13 points following second-placed Darley’s 32-run success over Pateley Bridge.

Jordan King (46) and Jim Grange (37) led the way as the hosts were bowled out for 200, Tom Fryer and Joe Preece each bagging three wickets.

Louis Foxton (47) and Ben Mountain (35) got the Badgers’ response off to a solid start, but something of a collapse followed that opening stand of 86.

And Bridge were eventually dismissed on 168, Furniss and Rob Nelson showing their expertise with ball in hand by claiming a five-wicket haul apiece.

Five points further back in third place are Helperby, who lost ground in the fight for top spot when they were beaten at home by Blubberhouses.

A sensational spell of bowling from Lee Platts (6-32) helped skittle the hosts for 103, Jake Fletcher hitting 30.

Blubberhouses did not have things all their own way when they took their turn at the crease, but they made it over the line with four wickets in hand, Mark McEneaney leading the way with a knock of 33.

In-form Masham’s fourth triumph in five matches saw them sink Goldsborough and consolidate fourth spot in the process.

Oliver Ambler scooped 5-50 as the home team were all out for 164, Jarrod McPhee (68) impressing once again with a half-century.

Dan Woolston (58) and Tom Smith (37) set Masham on their way to victory before Harry Hill (31 not out) wrapped things up.

Kirk Deighton’s batsmen shone as they put rock-bottom Burton Leonard to the sword.

Louis Toseland (105), Will Powell (65) and Henry Blythe (55) made hay in a total of 329/4.

Jake Wilson weighed in with 52 for Burton, though their innings did not progress any further than 192, Michael Malthouse claiming 3-32.

Ouseburn remain in the drop zone having mustered just 95/6 in 35 overs against West Tanfield, Peter Carr contributing 31 of those runs.