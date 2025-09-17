Theakston Nidderdale League: Division One title race to go right down to the wire

Killinghall CC find themselves in a two-horse race for the Theakston Nidderdale League Division One title. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Theakston Nidderdale League Division One title race will go right down to the wire.

Just four points separate long-time leaders Goldsborough and second-placed Killinghall following the penultimate round of 2025 fixtures.

Goldsborough were denied the opportunity to potentially wrap up the championship on Saturday when their fixture at Upper Wharfedale was abandoned due to the wet weather.

The visitors were 120/3, with Nick Robinson unbeaten on 38 not out.

Title rivals Killinghall took full advantage as they took maximum points at home to Alne.

Captain Dan Atkinson (4-16) and Billy MacGregor (3-19) did most of the damage, getting rid of the visitors for just 98 despite the efforts of opener Chris Beaumont, who struck a defiant 51.

Sam Halliday then hit 38 to pave the way for Killinghall, who went on to complete a significant eight-wicket success.

This weekend, they visit Blubberhouses, while Goldsborough travel to already-relegated Pannal, whose demotion was confirmed at the weekend.

Martyn Wood’s team returned to the league from Yorkshire Premier League North for 2025, but have endured a tough time of it in a division which they have won four times in the past, managing just three victories to date.

Chasing a revised target of 266 at home to Blubberhouses in an innings reduced to 37 overs due to the rain, Pannal came up agonisingly short, closing on 256/7.

Andy Ellis led the way with a knock of 63, while George Welton (49), Tom Fotherby (45) and Rob Smith (43) also contributed.

Earlier, Omar Ali (100) and Abhishek Patil (74) had shone for Blubberhouses as they posted 291/8 in 50 overs.

Third-from-bottom Walton Park secured their top-flight status for another year courtesy of a comprehensive 97-run triumph over Helperby.

James Blair-Holt weighed in with 90 for last year’s Division Two runners-up, with skipper James Rawlings adding 55 to a total of 227/4.

Tom Messenger made 38 when Helperby replied, though they failed to progress beyond 130/9 as James Neale bagged 3-42.

Elsewhere, third-placed West Tanfield were 71/1 chasing Birstwith’s 229 all out, while Ben Rhydding only managed 2.1 overs of their response having skittled rock-bottom Pateley Bridge for just 75.