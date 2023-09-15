News you can trust since 1836
Theakston Nidderdale League: Destination of Division One title to be decided on final day

The fight for the Theakston Nidderdale League title will go right down to the wire.
By Rhys Howell
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:08 BST- 2 min read
Hasnain Ali Yaqoob was amongst the runs for Theakston Nidderdale League Division One title hopefuls Arthington CC. Picture: Gerard BinksHasnain Ali Yaqoob was amongst the runs for Theakston Nidderdale League Division One title hopefuls Arthington CC. Picture: Gerard Binks
Hasnain Ali Yaqoob was amongst the runs for Theakston Nidderdale League Division One title hopefuls Arthington CC. Picture: Gerard Binks

Ouseburn continue to lead the way and sit 13 points clear of second-placed Arthington at the summit, meaning that their fate lies very much in their own hands heading into the final day of the 2023 season.

Peter Carr contributed 90 of the high-flyers’ 241/5 against Helperby, Jonty Moorhouse adding a useful 44.

Tom Messenger scored 36 for the visitors when they replied, but three wickets apiece for Jake Temple and Archie Pearson ensured that they did not progress beyond 198.

Arthington kept their hopes alive courtesy of a comprehensive eight-wicket success at Birstwith.

Amaninder Singh shone with the ball, bagging 5-33 as the hosts were restricted to 131/9 from their 45 overs despite the best efforts of Craig Robinson (55 not out).

Hasnain Ali Yaqoob then smashed an unbeaten 81 to lead Arthington to 137/2 inside 25 overs.

Third-placed Killinghall beat West Tanfield by 43 runs, but needed the top two to drop points for them to have any chance of staying in the title race.

Scott Copley (68) and Matt Denham (55) both scored half-centuries in a first-innings total of 205 all out.

Harry Lamb struck 49 for Tanfield, though they didn’t make it any further than 162/9 in response.

Fourth-placed Goldsborough also won, but they were another side reliant on results elsewhere.

Jarrod McPhee (86) and Harry Lambley (55) led the way as the visitors racked up 308/5 at Kirk Deighton.

Will Wade (71), Jon Watkins (56) and Richard Ward (43) then did their best to keep the home team in the contest, however 5-28 from allround ace McPhee helped end their innings on 254.

Defeat confirms rock-bottom Deighton’s relegation to Division Two.

Darley’s demotion was also rubber-stamped on Saturday despite them overcoming Upper Wharfedale.

A superb haul of 6-26 proved key in the Rams being dismissed on 125 despite James Stephenson’s defiant 45.

Rob Nelson then hit 44 not out to steer Darley to 126/3, but that result proved to be too little, too late.

Masham routed Pateley Bridge to secure their top-flight status.

Max Eckersley top-scored with 57 in the away side’s 202/8 before Kieran Bramley snapped up 5-23 to send the Badgers on their way with only 75 to their name.

