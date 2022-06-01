Pateley Bridge CC’s Chris Langley plays a forward defensive with Darley wicket-keeper Rob Hainsworth looking on. Pictures: Gerard Binks

The 2021 champions went down by 99 runs on the road at Pateley Bridge having been bowled out for the meagre total of just 82.

None of the visiting batsmen were able to contribute a score of any note as Jos Overend (3-13), Tom Fryer (2-23) and Tom Clements (2-24) all helped themselves to cheap wickets.

Earlier, Fryer had led the Badgers to 181/4 from their 45 overs, hitting a run-a-ball 61 which included five fours and the same number of sixes.

Darley's Michael Beecroft in bowling action during Saturday's Theakston Nidderdale League Division One defeat to Pateley Bridge.

Chris Langley also contributed, making 31, while Kabir Bashir took a couple of scalps for Darley.

Killinghall have taken over at the top of the table courtesy of a superb win over Birstwith, 2022's early pace-setters.

George Hirst’s side suffered a first defeat of the campaign last time out and were undone again in a game which went right down to the wire.

Luke Haidar (61) and Ed Paxton (54) both impressed with the bat for Killinghall in their first-innings score of 214/9 in 45 overs, Jack Sheridan bagging 4-52.

James Riley (108) raced to a ton, smashing 11 fours and seven sixes in his rapid 73-ball knock, though he received little by way of meaningful support.

Sam Ryan did chip in with 33, but with the game in the balance as the final delivery was bowled, Birstwith were unable to finish the job, ending up three runs shy of where they needed to be.

West Tanfield are handily placed in third spot after sinking Arthington to record their fourth triumph in six attempts.

Jonny Luty (4-32) and Angus Shaw (3-30) did most of the damage as the away side were knocked over for 156 despite a fine innings from Naveed Andrabi (70).

Sam Abel then struck 68 as Tanfield eased to 160/6 in the 39th over, Rahul Khode (3-33) taking half of the wickets to fall.

Goldsborough got back on track after four defeats from their opening five outings and moved out of the relegation zone courtesy of a 42-run success at Helperby.

Cameron Kwok (101 not out) produced an unbeaten century, while Graham Shorter made 36 as the visitors put 176/6 on the board.

Joe Corner took 3-30 for Helperby, however he was one of five batsmen to be blown away early in his side’s reply, the hosts slumping to 15/5.

Mike Dennett (43) offered some resistance, though 4-31 from Shorter ensured that Dan Marston’s team did not progress any further than 134/9.

Harrogate 3rds find themselves second from bottom of the pile following a Craig Broadley-inspired crushing by Masham.

Joe O’Keefe (89) and Harry Hill (35) performed well with the bat as the Ripon outfit made their way to 245/8,

‘Gate captain Rob Stanworth then hit 30 not out, but the Roosters were blown away with only 56 runs to their name, Broadley in near-unplayable form as he helped himself to a superb 8-18.

Blubberhouses remain rooted to the foot of the table having failed to chase down Kirk Deighton’s 130 all out.

Richard Ward struck 36 and Thomas Conboy 31 as Sajid Khan (4-30) and Mark McEneaney (3-36) got the basement boys into a great position to go on and claim a much-needed victory.