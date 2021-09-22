Kabir Bashir helped Darley CC secure the Theakston Nidderdale League Division One title by crushing Burton Leonard. Picture: Gerard Binks

Duncan Naylor’s men headed into their final match of the 2021 season safe in the knowledge that they only had to better the result of second-placed Birstwith in order to wrap up top spot.

Standing in their way were rock-bottom Burton Leonard, a team who had long-since had their relegation confirmed and had lost all of their previous 16 league matches.

An upset never looked to be on the cards, however Darley were ruthless in their work and wasted absolutely no time in finishing the job.

Kabir Bashir took 3-12 and Adam Copeland 3-28 as the hosts were skittled for just 86 runs, Sam Crawshaw their top-scorer with 23.

And the champions required only 10 overs to knock off the required runs and complete a 10-wicket success, Rob Nelson hitting 38 not out alongside Jordan King, who finished unbeaten on 37.

Although their efforts would eventually prove to be in vain, Birstwith did everything they could to keep their hopes of reclaiming pole position alive. coming away from Blubberhouses with maximum points.

James Riley weighed in with a fine unbeaten century, finishing on 100 not out while George Hirst made 42 and Sam Ryan 31 in a quickfire total of 281/8 declared from just 33.3 overs.

A much-changed Blubberhouses batting line-up slumped to 50-7 in response before Bash Khan (55) and Sajid Khan (33) came together to put on 98 for the eighth wicket.

But, the hosts were eventually dismissed well short of where they needed to be, Pete Hardisty, Thomas Johnston and Craig Robinson each taking a brace of scalps to seal a 133-run triumph.

Elsewhere, Ouseburn’s slim hopes of avoiding demotion evaporated when they went down by 75 runs at home to Pateley Bridge.

The visiting Badgers posted 192/9, Tom Hardcastle (50), Chris Langley (40) and Thomas Simpson (39) all contributing, while Will Jenkins bagged 3-39.

Ouseburn made a decent enough start to their reply, reaching 69/1, however they collapsed from there and were eventually bowled out for 117.

Jos Overend did most of the damage, helping himself to a superb 6-42.

Harrogate 3rds’ seven-wicket win over Helperby rendered the result of Ouseburn’s match academic, lifting them from one place above the drop zone and up to eighth.

Five wickets for Tom Taylor helped knock over the home team for 130 before Charlie Holtham (43) and Rob Stanworth (38 not out) led the Roosters over the line.

West Tanfield continued their decent form, bowling Goldsborough out for 145 to move into third place.

Angus Shaw (4-40) shone with the ball, while Harry Lamb (54) hit a half-century earlier in the day to steer the hosts to 165 all out.

Andy Heard (5-28) and Kieran Bramley (4-32) starred as Masham knocked over Kirk Deighton for 125.