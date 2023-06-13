Theakston Nidderdale League: Darley CC record stunning first victory of 2023

Darley CC racked up a score in excess of 400 runs as they recorded their first league win of the season. Picture: Gerard Binks

Having lost all of their opening five fixtures, Duncan Naylor’s men got up and running for 2023 courtesy of a 294-run demolition of Pateley Bridge, climbing out of the relegation zone in the process.

A mammoth first-innings score of 407/4 from their 45 overs put them in full control of Saturday’s contest, Ben Cutts smashing 21 fours and nine sixes during his excellent 175.

Adam Copeland (48), Jim Grange (47 not out) and Jake Harland (44) also chipped in before Rob Nelson (4-17) and Joe Furniss (4-52) took over with the ball.

The pair combined to great effect to help get rid of the Badgers with just 113 on the board.

Kirk Deighton slipped below Darley and into the bottom two following their 158-run crushing by fifth-placed West Tanfield.

Harry Lamb (127) hit a superb century to lead the hosts to 267/8, Mark Harland bagging four of the wickets to fall.

Willem Breuer made 30 when Deighton replied, however the efforts of Trent O’Driscoll (4-34) and Angus Shaw (3-25) ensured they did not progress any further than 109.

Bottom-of-the-table Masham were another team who fell well short of the target set for them, going down by 124 runs at home to Killinghall.

Joe Horne (83), Sam Halliday (82) and Dan Atkinson (54) all impressed as the visitors racked up 282/7.

Andrew Sturdy’s 44 was the highlight of Masham’s response, though they were sent packing for 158 in the end, Luke Haidar scooping a fine five-wicket haul.

At the other end of the table, leaders Goldsborough’s total of 230/9 proved beyond Helperby.

James Wood (53) and Harris Eggleston (48) performed well with the willow in hand as Tom Messenger grabbed 5-59.

Campbell Love (48) and Mike Dennett (43) did their bit for Helperby but four wickets for all-round ace Wood saw them dismissed on 182.

Second-placed Ouseburn chased down Birstwith’s 212 all out, Liam Storm weighing in with 82 runs in a four-wicket triumph.

Earlier, Jonty Moorhouse had taken 4-39 with the ball, while Craig Robinson hit 33 for Birstwith.

Upper Wharfedale edged out Arthington by one wicket in what was a tight affair.

Chasing 155, Izaak Beck made 51 of the Rams’ 156/9 despite the best efforts of Naveed Piran (4-39).