Darley CC moved up to second place in the Theakston Nidderdale League Division One standings courtesy of Saturday’s victory over Harrogate 3rds. Picture: Gerard Binks

The defending champions made a slow start to the season, but have been in superb form of late and now find themselves just 22 points shy of top-spot.

On Saturday, they inflicted more misery on rock-bottom Harrogate 3rds, having bowled the basement boys out for 170.

Rob Nelson (4-44) impressed once again with ball in hand, while Brad Stephens (3-24) also did his bit.

William Harwood (56) hit a half-century for ‘Gate, but Darley made relatively light work of their run-chase and made it over the line with five wickets and more than seven overs to spare.

Joe Furniss finished as the victors’ top-scorer with an unbeaten 38.

Top-of-the-table Killinghall suffered just their second loss in 14 completed fixtures this term, going down by 63 runs at Arthington.

Home skipper Naveed Andrabi (90) starred with the bat in a first-innings total of 201/8, Scott Copley claiming three of the wickets to fall.

Joe Horne struck 55 when Killinghall responded, however 4-24 for Naveed Piran and Rahul Khode’s 4-35 ensured that the high-flyers did not progress beyond 146.

Third-placed Birstwith lost ground in the title race after their match at Helperby was abandoned due to rain.

Only five overs of play were possible, with the home side on 22/0 when the teams were forced off.

West Tanfield got back on track following three straight losses which appear to have derailed their title bid.

But, they didn’t have things all their own way against Goldsborough and only came out on top by the narrowest of margins.

Runs from Harry Lamb (56) and Harry Abel (36) steered Tanfield to 175/7, James Wood bagging a trio of scalps.

Paul Stalker then struck 33 for Goldsborough, who got to within one run of their hosts’ score, only to be bowled out just short.

Joshua Gerricke finished the afternoon with four wickets to his name.

Saturday’s result keeps Tanfield fourth in the table, though there are 39 points between them and first place.

George Rounthwaite’s excellent 71 not out led Pateley Bridge to 140/5 and maximum points at struggling Blubberhouses.

Earlier, Jos Overend had produced a near-unplayable spell of bowling as he scooped a superb haul of 7-31 to get rid of the home side on 139.

Kirk Deighton made it to 150/5 as they beat Masham by five wickets, skipper Louis Toseland hitting 43 and Richard Ward adding 38.