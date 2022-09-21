Theakston Nidderdale League: Champions Killinghall CC beaten on final day

Richard Ward hit a century for Kirk Deighton CC on the final day of the 2022 Theakston Nidderdale League season. Picture: Gerard Binks

The 2022 title-winners were bowled out for 154, Billy MacGregor their top-scorer with 51 while Adam Copeland (4-40) and Rob Nelson (3-9) impressed for the visitors.

A knock of 50 not out by Larry Audain then led Darley to a four-wicket win inside 23 overs.

Arthington, who were promoted from Division Two alongside Killinghall last term, sunk West Tanfield to wrap up runners-up spot.

Naveed Piran made 70 of the hosts’ 220/7 from their 45 overs, Anwar Ul Haq adding 42.

Piran then completed a superb afternoon’s work by snapping up 4-41 with the ball to help get rid of Tanfield on 166, Adam Hodgkinson hitting 41.

Birstwith finished 2022 in fourth position courtesy of their crushing success over already-relegated Harrogate 3rds.

James Riley (82) shone as the home team racked up 272 all out, then Sam Ryan took six scalps as the Roosters were skittled for 78.

Helperby’s Andrew Harrison (5-12) and Tom Messenger (4-35) combined to great effect to knock Masham over for just 88, Craig Broadley scoring 33 of those runs.

Dan Marston then struck 27 not out to wrap up a six-wicket triumph for the hosts.

Richard Ward’s unbeaten ton (101 not out) steered Kirk Deighton to 248 all out at home to rock-bottom Blubberhouses.

Bash Khan smashed 98 when the away side replied, though six wickets for Michael Malthouse helped to ensure their response ended four runs short.