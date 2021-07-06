Burton Leonard CC have endured a season of struggle. Picture: Gerard Binks

The majority of round 11’s fixtures fell foul of the weather, but struggling Burton Leonard’s clash with Kirk Deighton did go ahead.

Sam Crawshaw’s team went into the game rooted to the foot of the table having won just once in eight attempts this term and were dismissed with only 101 on the board.

Iain Barker (43) was the sole Burton batsman to offer any resistance as Michael Malthouse produced a devastating spell of 4-5 following a similarly impressive 3-34 from Mark Harland.

Henry Blythe then struck 36 not out to lead Deighton to a routine seven-wicket success inside 17 overs.

The result sees the victors climb up to seventh place, while rock-bottom Burton are now 27 points from safety.

Only slightly better off are Ouseburn, who suffered a six-wicket loss to Masham.

John Moorehouse (54) hit a fine half-century as the visitors posted 129/4 from their 25 overs, Kieran Bramley taking 3-36.