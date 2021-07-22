Bash Khan smashed a quick-fire century in Blubberhouses' win over Burton Leonard. Picture: Caught Light Photography

Will Haines led the way with a knock of 116 not out, while skipper Bash Khan smashed 107, a knock which included 15 fours and five sixes.

The pair’s efforts saw the home side to 313/5 from their 45 overs, Neil Blaken bagging three of the wickets to fall.

Rock-bottom Burton then slumped to 43/5 in reply and only Max Crompton (59) and Ben Drummond (27) saved them from a humiliating defeat.

They didn’t progress any further than 168 in the end, however, falling 145 runs short thanks largely to some fine bowling from Umaid Sajjad, who helped himself to 4-40.

Second-bottom Ouseburn also lost out, but put up a decent fight on the road at top-of-the-table Birstwith.

The league leaders bounced straight back from their first defeat of the season last time out, Craig Robinson (105 not out) plundering a ton in a first-innings effort of 246/5.

Pete Hardisty (37) and George Hirst (34 not out) also chipped in to put the hosts in a strong position at the halfway stage of proceedings.

Peter Carr (68) and Frazer Fennell (44) batted well to keep Ouseburn in the hunt, though three late wickets for Jon Millward helped mop up the tail and halted the away response on 207.

Second-placed Darley were another team whose batsmen made hay as they kept the pressure on at the summit.

Jordan King (89), Jim Grange (59) and Mohammad Hamid (51) all registered half-centuries as the high-flyers racked up 297/7 against Harrogate 3rds.

The Roosters’ reply never really got going and they were eventually sent on their way with just 126 to their name, Kabir Bashir bagging a five-wicket haul.

Helperby remain third despite suffering their second reverse in as many matches when they entertained Goldsborough.

Luke Boniface top-scored with 86 in the visitors’ 232/9, Simon Taylor grabbing three wickets.

Luis Rees-Hughes made 55 at the top of the order when Helperby took their turn at the crease, however he received little by way of meaningful support and the hosts ran out of deliveries on 187/8.

Henry Saul shone for Goldsborough, finishing the afternoon with 4-53.

Some devastating bowling by West Tanfield duo Angus Shaw (5-24) and Jonny Luty (4-11) blew away Masham.

The pair combined to skittle the home team for 75 inside 24 overs, wrapping up a 62-run triumph.

Earlier, Tanfield had limped to 137 all out, Craig Broadley claiming 3-21.