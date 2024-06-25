Naveed Andrabi and his Arthington CC side continue to set the early pace in Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League. Picture: Gerard Binks

Blubberhouses CC routed Ouseburn to boost their Theakston Nidderdale League Division One survival hopes.

Luke Davis’ team began the weekend second-from-bottom of the pile having won just one of their opening six fixtures, but escaped the relegation zone courtesy of a crushing 136-run success on home soil.

Hasan Zeb (53), skipper Davis (41) and Will Haines (31) all batted nicely as the hosts posted 227/9 in 45 overs, Jake Temple bagging 4-41.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ouesburn were then blown away for just 91, Ben White (5-38) doing much of the damage with a fine spell of bowling, while Ahmad Hussain claimed 3-18.

Masham drop into the bottom two following their 94-run loss away at second-placed Killinghall.

The high-flyers made it to 226/9, Dave Wallis leading the way with a knock of 80, while Dan Atkinson added 30.

Harry Hill, Kyle Tomlinson and Kieran Bramley each took a brace of wickets for Masham, though their batsmen collapsed from 98/1 to 132 despite a defiant half-century from T Smith (61).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Atkinson (5-23) and Luke Haidar (4-5) were in supreme form with ball in hand, wreaking havoc for Killinghall.

Pateley Bridge remain rooted to the foot of the table as a result of their four-wicket defeat at third-placed West Tanfield.

Eddie Batchelor scored a rapid 52 for the Badgers to help them put 181/8 on the board having won the toss and elected to bat first.

Dominic Kelleher (55 not out) then guided Tanfield to 183/6 in 38 overs, ably assisted by Alfie Spencer (42) and Cameron King (36).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the opposite end of the division, Arthington’s seventh success in as many outings keeps them top of the pile.

The defending champions were too good for fellow title hopefuls Goldsborough, knocking them over for just 130 as Naveed Andrabi, Umar Farooq, Rahul Khode and Brahm Singh all took a couple of scalps apiece.

Earlier, Satyawan Himanshu had smashed 12 fours and six sixes on his way to 115, paving the way for Arthington to reach 283/7.

Farooq (61) and Hari Krishnan Mandora (48 not out) also weighed in as Henry Saul scooped four wickets for Goldsborough, who slip to fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fifth-placed Upper Wharfedale racked up a hefty first-innings total when they visited Alne.

The Rams romped to 287/8, opener Jake Starkey (93) narrowly missing out on a ton, while Callum Lockett (64) and Elliot Stockton (48) also shone.

Toby Stirke was the pick of the Alne attack, grabbing three wickets, and the home batsmen were always in the contest.

A 122-run opening stand between Peter Carr (68) and Ali Jackson (64) got their chase off to a superb start, but although Stuart Morley added 41 down the order, the hosts ran out of balls with the scoreboard reading 266/8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Stephenson bowled well for Wharfedale, finishing up with three wickets.

Dan Marston (85) and Mike Dennett (48) sparkled for Helperby as they scored 216/5 in their mid-table clash with Birstwith.