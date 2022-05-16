Theakston Nidderdale League: Blubberhouses CC end Killinghall's winning start

Sajid Khan impressed for Blubberhouses as they recorded their maiden victory of 2022. Picture: Gerard Binks

Bash Khan's troops headed into Saturday's fixture having lost three out of three this term, while their newly-promoted visitors' record was the exact opposite.

And the game appeared to be going with the form book as the home team were bowled out for just 104 despite opener Hayden Church's defiant knock of 43.

Bill MacGregor (3-6), Dan Atkinson (3-22) and Andy Thompson (3-36) all performed well with the ball for Killinghall, however their batsmen failed to fire.

Some superb bowling by Sajid Khan (6-35) and Mark McEneaney (3-34) reduced them to 17/6 in reply and although Thompson's innings of 32 offered some brief hope, the away side were eventually dismissed on 97.

Craig Robinson dominated with the bat once again as Birstwith beat Harrogate 3rds by 10 wickets, extending their lead at the top of the table.

Having hit three unbeaten half-centuries in as many appearances prior to Saturday, he went on better this time around smashing 116 not out off 126 balls.

Tom Croston (61 not out) also played his part as the visitors reached 194 without loss.

Earlier, Oscar Murray (54) and Dominic Bradburne (51) played nicely to help the Roosters to 190/8 from their 45 overs.

Arthington's sizeable first-innings score of 276/9 proved to be well beyond Goldsborough.

Umar Farooq (85) and Naveed Piran (50) led the way for the away team, who won the toss and elected to bat.

Cameron Kwok struck 36 when Goldsborough responded, though 5-25 from Naveed Andrabi ensured that they did not progress any further than 119 all out.

Reigning champions Darley were involved in a low-scoring affair for the second week running, but on this occasion they came out on top.

The men from Crayke Lane outfit were knocked over for 115 by Masham, Larry Audain (39) their top-scorer as Kieran Bramley snapped up 3-22.

But, although skipper Craig Broadley managed 35, that meagre total proved beyond the Ripon outfit, who were skittled for 88, Audain completing a good afternoon's work by taking 4-22.

Pateley Bridge got back on track with a 69-run success at home to Helperby.

Mason Scopelliti (57) and George Rounthwaite (47) out on 87 for the first wicket, paving the way for Badgers' first-innings score of 165 all out.

Joe Corner (4-28) and Al Darnell (4-41) impressed with the ball for Helperby, however their batsmen fared less well and were sent on their way with only 96 on the board.

Joe Preece was the pick of Bridge's attack, taking five scalps at the cost of just eight runs.

Kirk Deighton chased down West Tanfield's score of 157 all out.

Harry Lamb weighed in with 38 of those runs, Thomas Conboy (3-11) and Richard Ward (3-54) each effecting a trio of dismissals.