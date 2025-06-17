Theakston Nidderdale League: Birstwith CC duo hit centuries during demolition of Walton Park

James Riley hit a ton for Birstwith CC in Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League. Picture: Gerard Binks

Two Birstwith CC batsmen hit centuries during Saturday's crushing victory over struggling Walton Park.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Riley (118) and Craig Robinson (102) both went big during their side's Theakston Nidderdale League Division One fixture, leading the visitors to a huge first-innings total of 334/4 in 45 overs.

Thomas Johnston then took over with the ball, snapping up a fine haul of 5-37 to help send bottom-of-the-table Park back to the pavilion on 136, a whopping 198 runs short of where they needed to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That result keeps Birstwith fourth in the division after eight rounds of fixtures.

Top-of-the-table Goldsborough stretched their lead at the summit courtesy of a routine eight-wicket triumph on the road at Alne.

Jarrod McPhee bagged 4-26 as the hosts were bowled out for just 130, Hamish McKenzie scoring 35 of those runs.

James Wood then smashed 82 not out from just 47 deliveries to get Goldsborough over the line in 13.2 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That success was their seventh in eight outings this term and leaves them 15 points clear of second-placed Killinghall, who managed to defend a score of 144 at home to Blubberhouses.

Will Pattison made 38 for the high-flyers as Adil Shazad (5-32) and Abhishek Patil (3-21) got the away side into a great position in the game.

But, the vast majority of the Blubberhouses batsmen failed to fire and they were knocked over for just 94 despite a defiant knock of 59 by Majid Khan.

Dan Atkinson (5-16) was in superb form for Killinghall, while Andy Thompson (3-35) also did his bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Tanfield stay third after they beat Helperby by five wickets.

Tom Messenger (77) and Jake Fletcher (39) batted nicely to get the visitors to 238/7, Angus Shaw and Jonny Luty grabbing three wickets apiece for Tanfield.

Opener Harry Lamb then struck 66 to set his team on their way to victory in 40.5 overs.

Second-from-bottom Pannal suffered a seventh defeat in eight outings when they lost out at home to Upper Wharfedale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Fotherby (45) and Archie Barrett (41 not out) ensured that Martyn Wood's strugglers posted a competitive total of 222/6.

But half-centuries from the bats of Ethan Wilson (75) and Callum Lockett (68) meant that the Rams needed less than 37 overs to wrap up a six-wicket win.

Forrest Hamilton smashed an excellent 135 not out alongside Arslan Nasir (94) as Ben Rhydding surged to 266/2 against Pateley Bridge.

Eddie Batchelor hit 46 in response, though the Badgers always looked to be up against it and were eventually dismissed on 137.

Stuart Calderon (3-14) and Alex Miller (3-35) impressed for Ben Rhydding.