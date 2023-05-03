Theakston Nidderdale League: Big partnerships fire Goldsborough CC to victory

Neil Thomas bowling for Kirk Deighton during Saturday's clash with Goldsborough.

Jarrod McPhee hit 81, putting on 119 for the third wicket with James Wood (79) then 83 for the fourth with Harry Lambley (56 not out) as the hosts posted 281/5 from their 45 overs.

In reply, Richard Ward finished unbeaten on 76, but Deighton only made it to 194/6.

Having seen their first two fixtures of 2023 rained off, newly-promoted Upper Wharfedale made quite the statement when they put 2021 champions Darley to the sword.

James Wood batting for Goldsborough CC during their Theakston Nidderdale League Division One win over Kirk Deighton. Pictures: Gerard Binks

David Whitfield smashed 106 in a first-innings total of 213/9, Fred Fox adding 43 while James Yallop claimed 3-41 for the visiting team.

A fine return of 4-9 from James Stephenson then helped get rid of Darley for 142 despite the efforts of Joe Furniss (38) and Jim Grange (37).

Top-of-the-table Arthington bowled out West Tanfield for 98 to record their third win in as many games.

Adeel Raza bagged 4-22 with the ball having top-scored on 43 as the leaders made 179 all out batting first. Alex O’Neill also chipped in with useful runs, hitting 40.

Joshua Gericke (3-32) was the pick of the Tanfield attack.

Chris Langley compiled a half-century to pave the way for Pateley Bridge’s two-wicket triumph at home to Birstwith.

His knock of 56 came as the Badgers reached 152/8 in 36.1 overs chasing 148 all out.

James Johnston (3-14) and Sam Barker (3-38) did their bit for Birstwith after team-mates James Riley (63) and William Johnston (50) had performed well with the willow in hand.

But the visitors struggled in the face of some near-unplayable bowling by Bridge ace Tom Hardcastle, who finished with superb figures of 5-5.

Defending champions Killinghall sit third from bottom of the pile after they were bowled out for 114 by Helperby, Luke Haidar contributing 58 of their runs.

Earlier, opener Mike Dennett had struck 66 as the home side posted 148/9, Dan Atkinson grabbing 5-38.

Rock-bottom Masham were skittled for just 69 by Ouseburn.