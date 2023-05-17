Richard Ward hit an unbeaten century, but it was not enough to save Kirk Deighton CC from defeat to Pateley Bridge. Picture: Gerard Binks

After three consecutive victories, the Division One leaders were comprehensively beaten in week four, losing out by a 66-run margin.

Hasnain Ali Yaqoob was the only home batsmen to make any real impression, scoring 52 of his side’s 120 all out as Campbell Love bagged 3-35.

Earlier, Love had also hit 52, while skipper Tom Messenger chipped in with 38 to lead Helperby to 186/6 from their 50 overs.

Pateley Bridge sit just four points off the top in second place after their batsmen shone during a 50-run triumph at Kirk Deighton.

? and ? led the way as the Badgers racked up 273/4 batting first.

Knocks of from ? and ? kept Deighton in the contest, however ? helped ensure they did not progress any further than 223/5.

West Tanfield were another side to post a sizeable total, Harry Abel 77 and Harry Lamb 72 doing the business as they reached 245/8 away at Ouseburn.

Guy Jenkins claimed three wickets for the hosts, however their reply ended on 162, Juvan Gericke and Angus Shaw taking a trio of scalps apiece.

Third-placed Upper Wharfedale made it two wins from two completed fixtures as they chased down defending champions Killinghall’s 164/6 in an extremely tight affair.

Joe Horne (43) and captain Dan Atkinson (42 not out) had batted nicely for last season’s title-winners, Izaak Beck bagging 3-46.

But Wharfedale passed that total with just three deliveries to spare, Ryan Hodgson top-scoring with a knock of 30 while Andy Thompson took 4-31 for Killinghall.

Goldsborough sit fourth in the division having cruised to an eight-wicket win at basement boys Birstwith.

James Wood did most of the damage, helping himself to a fine haul of 6-28 to get rid of the away side for 107.

Opener Brodie Craig (41) then provided the platform for Jarrod McPhee’s men to reach 111/2 inside 18 overs.

Darley find themselves second-from-bottom of the pile after they were skittled for 84 by Masham, ? scooping.