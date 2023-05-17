Theakston Nidderdale League: Arthington CC's perfect start ended by Helperby as Pateley Bridge's batsmen shine
Arthington’s perfect start to the 2023 Theakston Nidderdale League campaign was ended by Helperby.
After three consecutive victories, the Division One leaders were comprehensively beaten in week four, losing out by a 66-run margin.
Hasnain Ali Yaqoob was the only home batsmen to make any real impression, scoring 52 of his side’s 120 all out as Campbell Love bagged 3-35.
Earlier, Love had also hit 52, while skipper Tom Messenger chipped in with 38 to lead Helperby to 186/6 from their 50 overs.
Pateley Bridge sit just four points off the top in second place after their batsmen shone during a 50-run triumph at Kirk Deighton.
? and ? led the way as the Badgers racked up 273/4 batting first.
Knocks of from ? and ? kept Deighton in the contest, however ? helped ensure they did not progress any further than 223/5.
West Tanfield were another side to post a sizeable total, Harry Abel 77 and Harry Lamb 72 doing the business as they reached 245/8 away at Ouseburn.
Guy Jenkins claimed three wickets for the hosts, however their reply ended on 162, Juvan Gericke and Angus Shaw taking a trio of scalps apiece.
Third-placed Upper Wharfedale made it two wins from two completed fixtures as they chased down defending champions Killinghall’s 164/6 in an extremely tight affair.
Joe Horne (43) and captain Dan Atkinson (42 not out) had batted nicely for last season’s title-winners, Izaak Beck bagging 3-46.
But Wharfedale passed that total with just three deliveries to spare, Ryan Hodgson top-scoring with a knock of 30 while Andy Thompson took 4-31 for Killinghall.
Goldsborough sit fourth in the division having cruised to an eight-wicket win at basement boys Birstwith.
James Wood did most of the damage, helping himself to a fine haul of 6-28 to get rid of the away side for 107.
Opener Brodie Craig (41) then provided the platform for Jarrod McPhee’s men to reach 111/2 inside 18 overs.
Darley find themselves second-from-bottom of the pile after they were skittled for 84 by Masham, ? scooping.
Earlier, ? had steered the home team to 146 all out, ? for the 2021 champions.