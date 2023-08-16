Arthington CC are the new leaders of Theakston Nidderdale League Division One. Picture: Gerard Binks

Naveed Andrabi’s men recorded their ninth win in 10 matches when they beat rock-bottom Darley on Saturday, edging two points ahead of Goldsborough and into top spot.

Skipper Andrabi led by example, hitting 93 of his team’s first-innings total of 189 all out, Rob Nelson and Ben Cutts bagging three wickets apiece.

Umar Farooq then took 4-17 as Darley were knocked over for 132, Joe Furniss finishing unbeaten on 31.

Goldsborough drop to second place after slipping up at Birstwith.

They were restricted to 160/9 from their 44 overs, Mark Wood top-scoring with 30 as Sam Ryan grabbed 4-34.

All-round ace Ryan then led the visitors to 162/4 with a knock of 68 not out.

Third-placed Ouseburn’s fixture at Pateley Bridge was abandoned with the home side 78/4.

Fourth-placed Killinghall romped to an eight-wicket triumph over Upper Wharfedale having skittled the Rams for 74.

Andy Thompson claimed 4-28, while Joe Daggett made a defiant 34 for the away side.

Joe Horne (35 not out) then steered Killinghall to 78/2 in just 16.1 overs.

Helperby remain fifth following their comprehensive success over Kirk Deighton.

They racked up 296/5 in 41 overs, Campbell Love (106) and Mike Dennett (80) sharing a superb 192-run stand for the first wicket.

Simon Dwyer (53) and Rohan Sivajoti (52) hit half-centuries for Deighton in response, however 3-33 for Thomas Lydiate and Joe Corner’s 3-37 helped ensure they did not progress any further than 188/8.

Second-from-bottom Masham boosted their survival hopes as they got the better of West Tanfield in what was a low-scoring affair.

Max Eckersley was the strugglers’ leading light with the bat, contributing 30 of a total of 122 all out.