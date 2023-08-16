News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Theakston Nidderdale League: Arthington CC take over at the top after Goldsborough CC slip up

Arthington CC are the new leaders of Theakston Nidderdale League Division One.
By Rhys Howell
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 15:57 BST
Arthington CC are the new leaders of Theakston Nidderdale League Division One. Picture: Gerard BinksArthington CC are the new leaders of Theakston Nidderdale League Division One. Picture: Gerard Binks
Arthington CC are the new leaders of Theakston Nidderdale League Division One. Picture: Gerard Binks

Naveed Andrabi’s men recorded their ninth win in 10 matches when they beat rock-bottom Darley on Saturday, edging two points ahead of Goldsborough and into top spot.

Skipper Andrabi led by example, hitting 93 of his team’s first-innings total of 189 all out, Rob Nelson and Ben Cutts bagging three wickets apiece.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Umar Farooq then took 4-17 as Darley were knocked over for 132, Joe Furniss finishing unbeaten on 31.

Goldsborough drop to second place after slipping up at Birstwith.

Most Popular

They were restricted to 160/9 from their 44 overs, Mark Wood top-scoring with 30 as Sam Ryan grabbed 4-34.

All-round ace Ryan then led the visitors to 162/4 with a knock of 68 not out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Third-placed Ouseburn’s fixture at Pateley Bridge was abandoned with the home side 78/4.

Fourth-placed Killinghall romped to an eight-wicket triumph over Upper Wharfedale having skittled the Rams for 74.

Andy Thompson claimed 4-28, while Joe Daggett made a defiant 34 for the away side.

Joe Horne (35 not out) then steered Killinghall to 78/2 in just 16.1 overs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Helperby remain fifth following their comprehensive success over Kirk Deighton.

They racked up 296/5 in 41 overs, Campbell Love (106) and Mike Dennett (80) sharing a superb 192-run stand for the first wicket.

Simon Dwyer (53) and Rohan Sivajoti (52) hit half-centuries for Deighton in response, however 3-33 for Thomas Lydiate and Joe Corner’s 3-37 helped ensure they did not progress any further than 188/8.

Second-from-bottom Masham boosted their survival hopes as they got the better of West Tanfield in what was a low-scoring affair.

Max Eckersley was the strugglers’ leading light with the bat, contributing 30 of a total of 122 all out.

And the home batsmen also failed to fire, Kieran Bramley taking 4-24 for Masham, while Sam Ambler scooped 3-38 as Tanfield were sent packing with only 91 runs to their name.

Related topics:Theakston Nidderdale League