Arthington CC celebrate being crowned Theakston Nidderdale League champions after beating Masham on the fina day of the season. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Naveed Andrabi’s team beat Masham by 62 runs to finish two points clear at the summit, Rahul Khode and Amaninder Singh combining to great effect with the ball in hand.

But Arthington’s success was only made possible by a spectacular Ouseburn collapse in their clash with already-relegated Darley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men from Lightmires Lane began the weekend 13 points ahead at the top of the table and with their fate very much in their own hands.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darley players celebrate after taking the final wicket in their victory over Ouseburn, which denied their opponents the opportunity to win the league title.

And although Joe Furniss made 37 for the home side, they were unable to progress any further than 160/7 from their 45 overs, Will Jenkins claiming 4-47.

Title glory then appeared a formality for Ouseburn when they made it to 95 without loss in reply, openers Liam Storm (57) and Adam Fisher (55) both hitting half-centuries.

But Fisher’s side then lost 10 wickets for just 50 runs, as Robert Furniss produced an unplayable spell of bowling to finish up with a superb haul of 8-40, leading Darley to just their fourth league win of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Arthington took full advantage, having put 221 on the board thanks largely to the efforts of Andrabi (64) and Singh (49).

Masham were then dismissed for 159, Khode bagging 4-23 while Singh chipped in with 3-42.

Goldsborough finish the summer in third place following their demolition of West Tanfield.

They posted 194 before Jarrod McPhee and Jacob Procter took four scalps apiece to send their hosts packing for just 41.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Killinghall slip to fourth following a 28-run reverse at the hands of Helperby.

The visitors made 184, Jake Fletcher hitting 52, and that total proved beyond the home team, who were all out for 156 despite 43 from Luke Haidar.

Andrew Harrison shone for Helperby, scooping 5-39.

Upper Wharfedale routed bottom-of-the-table Kirk Deighton, racking up a whopping first-innings score of 394/6 courtesy of runs from James Stephenson (122), Ryan Cran (74), Joe Daggett (72) and Fred Fox 54.

Jon Watkins struck a defiant 95 for Deighton but they were sent back to the pavilion for 139 in the end.