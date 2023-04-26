Theakston Nidderdale League: Arthington CC prosper during rain-affected start to 2023 season

Round-up of the latest Theakston Nidderdale League action. Picture: Mark Bickerdike

The opening weekend of the 2023 campaign saw four of the top-flight’s six scheduled matches fall foul of the weather, while week two was even worse.

Only one match beat the rain, with Arthington making it two wins out of two courtesy for the new season courtesy of a comfortable home success over Goldsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hasnain Ali Yaqoob (86) and skipper Naveed Andrabi laid the foundations for their side’s victory, both men hitting half centuries in a 104-run partnership which led the hosts to 204/8 in their 45 overs.

Jarrod McPhee bagged three wickets for Goldsborough and then struck 37 with the bat as the away side replied.

But they were all out for 147 in the end, Rahul Khode snapping up 4-45.

Andrabi had also been in fine form seven days earlier, smashing 107 as Arthington posted 215/8 at Masham despite Harry Hill taking 4-56.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrabi (3-1) and Muhammad Ahmadzai (3-13) then combined to good effect to send the hosts packing with just 56 runs to their name.

Elsewhere in week one, Pateley Bridge edged an extremely low-scoring contest at Helperby.

The Badgers looked to be in all sorts of trouble when they were knocked over for only 85, Tom Messenger producing an inspired spell of bowling on his way to a stunning haul of 7-15.