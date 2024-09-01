Goldsborough CC inflicted a first defeat of the season on Theakston Nidderdale League leaders. Picture: Gerard Binks

Arthington CC missed out on the chance to wrap up the Theakston Nidderdale League Division One title when they suffered a first defeat of the 2024 campaign.

After a sequence of 16 consecutive victories, the defending champions lost out by the narrowest of margins at home to mid-table Goldsborough.

Naveed Andrabi’s men posted 190 all out, Umar Farooq top-scoring with 68 as Mark Wood snapped up 4-29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Wood (53) and Jarrod McPhee (43) then got Goldsborough into a strong position in reply, and although the visitors then began to lose wickets at regular intervals, Mark Wood (42 not out) completed a fine afternoon’s work by dragging them over the line at 193/9.

Despite that result, Arthington remain 47 points clear at the summit with just three rounds of fixtures remaining this term.

Their cause was aided by Killinghall, who began the weekend in second spot, going down by seven wickets at home to West Tanfield, who leapfrogged them in the table in the process.

Luke Haidar (72) hit a defiant half-century as the hosts were dismissed on 152, Alfie Spencer and Angus Shaw each taking a trio of scalps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Abel (46 not out), Cameron King (42) and Harry Lamb (41) then all contributed as Tanfield eased to 156/3 in 23 overs.

Fourth-placed Upper Wharfedale continued their good run of recent form with a 101-run triumph over Alne.

Jimmy McPhee (87) shone with the bat once more, helping the Rams to 238/9.

Dan Benson then took 3-36 to help get rid of Alne for 137, Eddie Myers scoring 37 of those runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the division, Masham boosted their survival hopes significantly by beating fellow strugglers Pateley Bridge, climbing off the foot of the table in the process and moving to within six points of safety.

Oliver Ambler’s side put 211 on the board and then knocked the Badgers over for 126.

Ouseburn drop to last place despite making 228/7 at Helperby, Seb Gaspar-Dunn (51) hitting a half-century as Andrew Harrison grabbed 4-36.

Earlier, the hosts had reached 249/3 thanks to some excellent work by Cheslin Batt (111 not out) and Mike Dennett (82).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blubberhouses racked up a mammoth score of 409 all out on their way to a 165-run success at Birstwith.

Salman Anwar (169) and Ali Raza (112) both smashed stunning centuries for the away team before Sam Ryan (109) responded with a similarly fine effort of his own.

But Birstwith were unable to progress beyond 244/5 in response.