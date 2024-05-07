Theakston Nidderdale League: Arthington CC make stunning start to title defence

Arthington CC won the 2023 Theakston Nidderdale League title. Picture: Gerard Binks

The reigning champions were one of a number of sides to see their 2024 season-opener fall foul of the weather, meaning that Saturday’s trip to Birstwith was their first outing of the new campaign.

And Naveed Andrabi’s team wasted little time in sending a message that will tell the rest of Division One that they mean business once again this term.

Satyawan Himanshu was the undoubted star of the show, plundering no fewer than 21 fours and 18 sixes in a stunning knock of 228.

Skipper Andrabi added 84 for Arthington as they posted a huge total of 382/8 from their 45 overs.

James Riley (106) responded with a fine century of his own, though Birstwith were always going to be up against it, and they were eventually all out for 209, some 173 runs short of their target.

Andrabi was the pick of the away attack, claiming a fine haul of 5-9.

Ouseburn, who were edged into runners-up spot in 2023, got up and running with a 23-run home success over Pateley Bridge.

Alf Bartle (36) and Jake Temple (35) led the way as the hosts put 152/9 on the board, Tom Hardcastle bagging a five-wicket haul.

Louis Foxton hit 41 when the Badgers replied, but 4-35 for Will Jenkins and 3-10 for Guy Jenkins helped ensure that they did not progress beyond 129.

West Tanfield sit top of the pile with two wins in as many matches having followed up their opening-day victory over Alne with a comprehensive home victory against the other club promoted from the second tier at the end of last term, Blubberhouses.

Harry Lamb (58) and Alfie Spencer (54) impressed with the willow in hand as Angus Shaw’s men posted 223/9, Omar Ali helping himself to 4-43.

Bash Khan mustered 43 when Blubberhouses took their turn at the crease, though they were all out for 134 in the end, thanks largely to the efforts of skipper Shaw (5-38) and Paul Smirthwaite (3-34).

Goldsborough occupy second place having made it two from two when they visited Upper Wharfedale.

James Wood (49) and Harry Lambley (35) chipped in with useful runs in a first-innings score of 200/8, Callum Lockett scooping 3-51.

Joe Daggett (46) and Jimmy McPhee (45) batted nicely for the Rams, only for a superb spell by Mark Wood (7-28) to end their hopes.

Last year’s Division Two champions Alne recorded their maiden success when they traveled to Masham.

They only managed to accumulate a total of 124 all out in 43.2 overs in the face of some useful bowling by Kyle Tomlinson (3-19) and Harry Hill (3-32).

But Masham were unable to better that total and were skittled for only 103 as Daniel Hunt claimed 4-25 and Brad Hinchcliffe took 3-26.

Killinghall eased past Helperby, coming out on top by a seven-wicket margin.

Dave Wallis (61 not out) led them to 158/3 inside 35 overs, ably assisted by Josh McDonald (32 not out).