Theakston Nidderdale League: Arthington CC extend lead at top of Division One

Arthington CC have made an excellent start to the defence of their Theakston Nidderdale League crown. Picture: Gerard Binks

Arthington CC extended their lead at the Theakston Nidderdale League Division One summit following Saturday's victory over title rivals Killinghall.

The defending champions sat just seven points clear of second spot heading into their top-of-the-table clash, but have opened up a healthy 16-point gap courtesy of what ended up being a comprehensive 141-run success.

Skipper Naveed Andrabi led the way for Arthington, making 55, while Satywan Himanshu (48), Hasnain Ali Yaqoob (39) and Umar Farooq (37) all contributed to a first-innings total of 242/9 in 45 overs.

Josh McDonald (4-53) and Dan Atkinson (3-51) were the pick of the visitors' attack, but their batsmen failed to fire.

And they were knocked over for just 101, Brahm Singh wreaking havoc with a spell of 6-22, while Rahul Khode also grabbed three wickets.

West Tanfield took advantage of Killinghall's defeat, leapfrogging them into second place after demolishing struggling Masham.

Will Shaw struck a fine 91 and Harry Lamb chipped in with 44, helping the hosts to 227/7 from 38 overs.

Kieran Bramley returned figures of 3-26, though his performance with the ball was the only highlight on a difficult day for Masham, who sank to the bottom of the division as a result of them being skittled for only 53.

Angus Shaw (5-31) and Juvan Gericke (4-22) did the damage for Tanfield, wrapping things up in just 20 overs.

Upper Wharfedale moved up to fourth spot thanks to their five-wicket win at Birstwith.

The home side were bowled out for 140 having won the toss and elected to bat first, Callum Halliday top-scoring with 33 as James Stephenson bagged 4-42.

The Rams then cantered to 141/5 in 24 overs in reply, Fred Fox (34) and Jimmy McPhee (33) both producing useful knocks.

Jack Sheridan bowled superbly for Birstwith, bagging five scalps, however his efforts proved to be in vain.

Faltering Goldsborough slip to fifth following their shock reverse at the hands of Pateley Bridge.

The Badgers began the weekend bottom of the pile, though they got themselves into an excellent position in the game by compiling a first-innings total of 249/7.

Goldsborough failed to progress any further than 157 when they took their turn at the crease,

Blubberhouses were another side to boost their chances of beating the drop when they recorded back-to-back victories courtesy of a six-wicket triumph at home to Alne.

Ben White claimed 3-43 to help restrict the away side to 133 all out, none of their batsmen managing to muster more than captain Will Bell's 29.

Salman Anwar (67) then smashed a rapid half-century off just 25 deliveries, plundering five fours and seven sixes to set Blubberhouses on their way to a maximum-point return in less than 14 overs.

Helperby also recorded a comfortable success, on the road at Ouseburn.

Tom Wade (4-39) and Joe Corner (3-43) combined nicely to send the hosts back to the pavilion with 155 on the board, Will Jenkins hitting 31 of those runs.