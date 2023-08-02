Theakston Nidderdale League: Arthington CC announce themselves as genuine title contenders

Mike Dennett was among the runs as Helperby CC saw off Birstwith in Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Naveed Andrabi’s men have now won seven of their last eight matches and sit third in the table, just 19 points behind leaders Ouseburn and eight shy of Saturday’s opponents.

It was their captain himself who led the way against Goldsborough, scoring 82 alongside Umar Farooq (44) as the visitors posted 216 all out.

Mark Wood bagged a fine 5-33 and Jarrod McPhee claimed 3-24 before smashing a stunning 121 to lead the home reply.

Helperby batsman Jake Fletcher hits a six.

He would however receive almost nothing by way of support from his team-mates, Andrabi and Farooq both grabbing three wickets as Goldsborough were dismissed on 187.

Leaders Ouseburn restricted fourth-placed Killinghall to 146/9 from their 45 overs, Archie Pearson taking four scalps as Dan Atkinson hit a defiant 49 not out.

Peter Carr (62 not out) and Jonty Moorhouse (44 not out) then steered the hosts to 150/3 and a seven-wicket success.

Helperby consolidated fifth spot when they beat Birstwith by 168 runs.

Chris Base bowling for Birstwith during their clash with Helperby.

Mike Dennett (44) and Joe Corner (36) led the way as the away team made it to 254/7 from their 50 overs.

Corner then scooped a trio of wickets when Birstwith replied, Craig Robinson finishing unbeaten on 54.

At the other end of the division, Kirk Deighton boosted their survival hopes with a five-wicket victory over West Tanfield which lifts them 16 points clear of the drop zone.

Gerard Whelan’s impressive haul of 6-31 helped get rid of Tanfield for 139, opener Will Shaw scoring 36 of those runs.

Another stand-out knock by Richard Ward (72 not out) then guided Deighton to 140/5 despite the efforts of Jonny Luty (3-48).

Second-from-bottom Masham had to endure a horrific afternoon at Upper Wharfedale, where they went down by a whopping 299-run margin.

Ryan Cran (93) and Elliot Stockton (92) both narrowly missed out on centuries, while Izaak Beck chipped in with 42 as the Rams racked up 354/9.

Kieran Bramley bowled well for Masham, recording figures of 7-66, however the away batsmen failed to fire and were all out for just 55 thanks largely to the efforts of Tom Baines (6-11).

Rock-bottom Darley were knocked over for 100 chasing Pateley Bridge’s 134 all out, William Neale (6-38) doing most of the damage for the Badgers.

