Naveed Andrabi batting for Arthington CC during Saturday's Theakston Nidderdale League victory over Masham. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Top spot changed hands once again in Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League as reigning champions Arthington seized pole position.

Last season’s title-winners proved far too strong for Masham, easing to an 88-run success.

Hasnain Ali Yaqoob (120) shone with the bat, smashing 11 fours and eight sixes on his way to a rapid century, while fellow opener Sajid Hussain hit 34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Hill bagged four wickets for Masham, however their batsmen struggled and only Archie Hill (35) and Joe O’Keefe (31) made any kind of an impression.

Hasnain Ali Yaqoob smashed a century for defending champions Arthington.

In the end, the visitors were all out for 127, Brahm Singh claiming 4-34 and Umar Farooq 3-24.

Goldsborough sit second in the table, but level on points with Arthington following their comprehensive nine-wicket triumph over Blubberhouses.

Graham Shorter (4-36) and Mark Wood (3-18) did most of the damage as the away side were knocked over for just 100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Wood (38 not out) and captain Jarrod McPhee (34 not out) then came together at the crease to steer Goldsborough to their fourth victory in five matches, inside 21 overs.

Kyle Tomlinson bowling for Masham.

Killinghall began the weekend sitting pretty at the summit but finished it down in fourth place after they were turned over by West Tanfield, who climb into third.

Dan Atkinson (59 not out) and Sam Halliday (52) were responsible for scoring the majority of the visitors’ runs as they closed on 151/5 at the end of their 45 overs.

Harry Lamb contributed 33 at the top of the order when Tanfield responded, though wickets fell at regular intervals and they found themselves in a spot of bother at 108/7 as Killinghall skipper Atkinson (5-34) once again led by example.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, an undefeated knock of 30 by Jonny Luty got the hosts across the line in the penultimate over.

William Johnston (73) and Tom Croston (61) both weighed in with half-centuries to pave the way for fifth-placed Birstwith’s six-wicket success over Alne.

Chasing 162 all out, the pair’s 129-run stand helped the visitors to 164/4 in 34.1 overs.

Earlier, Peter Carr had contributed 57 for Alne as Sam Barker grabbed 4-43 and Jack Sheridan took 3-42.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bottom-of-the-table Pateley Bridge remain without a win after failing to chase down Helperby’s 142/9.

The Badgers’ bowlers did the hard work, Liam Ingram helping himself to a superb haul of 5-24, ably supported by Tom Hardcastle, who scooped 2-29, while Jake Fletcher struck 43 for the home side.

Bridge’s lack of firepower in the batting department was however evident once again as they limped to 119/9 in 45 overs.

Dan Marston was the pick of the Helperby attack, returning figures of 3-31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-from-bottom Ouseburn were soundly beaten on the road at Upper Wharfedale.

Isaac Parnaby’s 37 was the only score of note in the away team’s 101 all out as J Stephenson (5-8) and R Hodgson (4-28) ran riot.