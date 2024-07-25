The "Dream" becomes "Reality"
Harrogate Strays over 70's make the Walking Football League Alliance grand finals in September 2024.
Harrogate Strays are through! After an anxious wait to discover the results of the Midlands Group games (with the best placed runner up from both groups qualifying), they now have confirmation that Harrogate Strays Over 70s will join Leggy Mambos from the North Group in the National Finals of the Walking Football Leagues Alliance (WFLA) National Cup.
The finals will be played over September 7-8 at the Valley Stadium in Redditch. Well done, Derek Rowe and his squad for this fabulous achievement in their first season of competition!
