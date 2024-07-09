Team GB cycling squad will benefit from experience of Harrogate's Lizzie Deignan

Harrogate cycling star Lizzie Deignan in action. Picture: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Lizzie Deignan is going to her fourth Olympics after being selected by Team GB to ride in the women’s road race at Paris 2024.

The 35-year-old, who is from Otley but now lives in Harrogate, was a silver medallist on her debut at London 2012 and joins three-time national champion Pfeiffer Georgi, national time-trial champion Anna Henderson and Anna Morris in the road race team.

An experienced campaigner, Team GB will be much better off for Deignan's inclusion, according to British Cycling performance director Stephen Park, who said: “We’re blessed with an incredible depth of talent and experience across all five of the cycling disciplines and I know that the squad will benefit hugely from the likes of Lizzie Deignan.”

Deignan, who has taken time out from cycling in recent years to have two children, insisted ahead of the Paris Games that her motivation for continuing to compete remains strong, stating that she wants to win medals for herself - because that is her dream.

“The reason I’m still racing and trying to win Olympic gold is because that’s my dream, not my children’s," she said.

"It’s not really about them, it’s about me, and I think it’s OK to say that as a mum.