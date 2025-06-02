Round-up of the latest YPLN action. Picture: Mark Bickerdike

Studley Royal CC kept themselves in contention at the top end of Championship West courtesy of an extremely narrow victory on the road at Osbaldwick.

Leo Wilson took three wickets as the home side put 210 on the board after they won the toss and elected to bat first.

A rapid knock of 73 from only 61 deliveries by Louie Wilson then paved the way for Studley to go on and complete a successful run-chase, though they only made it over the line in the final over of the match, with one wicket in hand.

Saturday's result leaves Royal fourth in the table and just six points off top spot.

Bilton In Ainsty slip to fifth after they were soundly beaten away at Heworth.

The home team racked up 283/5 despite Frogs skipper Will Bartlett bagging three wickets.

Opener Ben Bartlett struck 41 to get the Bilton response off to a decent start, however they were sent packing for just 125 in the end.

Thirsk continue to hover just above the drop zone after they were edged out by Bolton Percy in the 50th over of what was a very close contest.

Jake Edwards (41) and Josh Neilson (33) contributed useful runs as the away side posted 217/9.

The last over of the match arrived with Bolton needing 11 runs to win, but with just one wicket remaining.

They would however get the job done with three deliveries to spare.

Captain James Wilkinson (3-36) and Edwards (3-47) both bowled well for Thirsk.

Having lost five of their first six games this term, Sessay 2nds climbed off the foot of the table as a result of them bagging just their second victory of 2025.

Ferdinand Rex (83) and Tom Sowerby (46) shone as the strugglers made it to 222/9 in their 50 overs at home to Selby.

Three scalps apiece for Rex, Stephen Langstaff and Dom Atkinson then helped to get rid of the visitors on 163.