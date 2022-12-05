Thomas Spencer-Jones was a try-scorer during Harrogate RUFC's 24-17 loss at Hull Ionians. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Aces looked to be on their way to a heavy defeat at Brantingham Park when they fell 19-0 behind before the interval, but a strong second-half display saw them roar back into an entertaining National Two North contest which eventually finished 24-17 in the hosts’ favour.

Third-placed Ionians started strongly and missed tackles in midfield allowed them to progress into Harrogate’s 22, from where they spun the ball left for Tyler Heelas to touch down. Ben Smith added the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

‘Gate responded with some enterprising play, but were unable to get any reward, and Ionians proceeded to work their way downfield where Ben Bell scored a converted try.

Bell got his second of the afternoon just four minutes later and Martyn Wood’s team looked to be staring down the barrel.

But Gate’s resolve showed. Firstly, they forced Ionians to drop out from behind their own goal-line. Then following a tap-penalty, the visiting forwards hammered away at the home line.

And the ball was eventually released to the backs, which resulted in winger Will Yates crossing in the corner to reduce the deficit to 19-5.

Ionians also started the second period quickly, bagging their bonus-point try within five minutes of the re-start when an attempted clearance kick was charged down and gathered by Joe Makin, who raced in unopposed from 40 metres out.

From there, the rest of the match belonged to Harrogate. An interception prevented what looked a likely try, then the away team were held up over the line following a period of intense pressure.

They were not to be denied, however, and on the hour-mark prop Tom Baxter crossed before Rory MacNab converted to make the score 24-12.

The Aces continued to press and their persistence paid off following a flurry of yellow cards, number eight Thomas Spencer-Jones driving over to bring his side to within a converted try of parity.

But, that was to be as good as it got for Wood and his troops as Ionians managed to see the game out with their lead intact.