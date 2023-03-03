National Two North strugglers Harrogate RUFC entertain Chester at Rudding Lane this weekend. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Aces remain second-from-bottom of the table and are now 12 points from safety having suffered back-to-back defeats to local rivals Wharfedale and Otley in recent weeks.

And with 12th-placed Preston Grasshoppers having picked up of late, Martyn Wood’s team are in danger of being cut adrift with the business end of the season approaching.

Chester currently sit fifth in the division and will doubtless provide struggling ‘Gate with another difficult test, however their director of rugby says his side find themselves in a position where only wins will suffice.

Thus, he has urged them to go out and take their game to this weekend’s opponents and ensure that they “play some rugby”.

Wood said: “Chester are a good outfit, a proper National Two team, so we know that it is going to be another tough one on Saturday.

"We’ve just got to worry about controlling the things that we can control and make sure that we go out and play some rugby.

"One of the key things for us is being more accurate when we get into their 22, we have to be better in the scoring zone and put points on the board when we create opportunities.

"I’m also looking for us to exit well when we are in our own territory. This is an area we need to improve on from last week’s game. We’ve got to limit the errors.”