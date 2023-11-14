Harrogate Pythons RUFC head coach Dan Bird felt that his side were punished for the “smallest of mistakes” during Saturday’s home defeat to ruthless Wetherby.

Harrogate Pythons RUFC's Will Clough in action during Saturday's Yorkshire One loss to Wetherby. Picture: Submitted

The Starbeck outfit suffered their eighth loss in nine matches since promotion to Yorkshire One, ending up on the wrong end of a 45-8 score-line.

But Bird felt that the margin of their defeat owed to their clinical visitors’ ability to capitalise on every opportunity they had to put points on the board.

”It’s obvious why Wetherby are in second place in the table,” he said.

"They were so quick to capitalise on the smallest of mistakes and make scoring chances from them. This is something we need to learn from, which we will.”

The opening 20 minutes saw both sides applying pressure, but ended with the game still scoreless.

Wetherby eventually opened their account with a well-struck penalty kick from 40 metres out and followed that up with a Harry Kaye try after the Pythons lost the ball at their own line-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Clough then slotted a penalty to get ‘Gate up and running, but the Reds were quick to take advantage of the slightest openings offered and crossed the whitewash twice more through Myles Oates and Jim Greenwood to seize a 24-3 interval lead.

The Pythons began the second period strongly, but having failed to make a breakthrough, it was Wetherby’s Charlie Yates who grabbed the next try of the game.

Bird’s men eventually made it over the line after Hugh Tatlow made a 40-metre break from inside his own half and fed Max Sharp, who kicked ahead for Saul Adshead to outpace the away defence and finish in the corner for 31-8.

But Wetherby finished strongly, adding another two converted tries through F Land and Mo Beeson to wrap things up.