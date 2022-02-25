Harrogate RUFC take on National Two North leaders Hull RUFC at Rudding Lane this Saturday. Picture: Richard Bown

Just a fortnight on from their 75-0 thrashing by Luctonians, the Aces went down 74-17 on the road at Stourbridge at the weekend as they shipped more than 40 points for the sixth time in 20 league outings this term.

Currently second-from-bottom of the pile with just three victories to their name, Dave Doherty’s men know they will face another tough examination from a side who beat them 25-0 earlier this season and have suffered only two losses all year.

'Gate welcome influential prop Will Dennis back to their starting XV, though they will once again be without a host of key senior players including Declan Thompson, Guy Coser, Brandon Hannam, Sam Fox and Harry Barnard.

Their back-line has a seriously inexperienced look about it and the Aces will need to be far more competitive than they were at Stourbridge, a game they found themselves trailing 31-3 by the interval.

They actually made a promising start to proceedings, but fell behind when home number eight Ciaran Moore scored a try from an attacking line-out that was converted by Freddie Morgan.

Harrogate continued to try and attack, but their efforts were contained and with the home pressure mounting, Will Hill was yellow-carded for a technical offence.

A huge Ben Raubitscheck clearance would however take the 14 men into home territory and, when Stourbridge went offside, Rory McNab’s penalty made it 7-3.

But, the respite was short-lived and tries from Matthew Mosely, Moore and Morgan stretched the hosts' advantage to 31-3 at the break.

A touchdown from replacement prop Jack Lea opened Stourbridge's second-half account and the dangerous Moore added three more tries to the two he’d scored during the first period to put his team in complete control.

Young Harrogate winger Will Yates showed great tenacity to crash through for a score converted by McNab to reduce the deficit slightly, though a Dan Rundle effort at the other end made it 60-10 soon afterwards.

The visitors responded once again and in some style too as Jake Percival went over the whitewash following an outstanding solo run from 30 metres out.

McNab again did the business with the boot, trimming the gap slightly at 60-17, though Stourbridge were not finished yet and Moseley grabbed two further touchdowns - both converted by Michael Heaney - to make the final score 74-17.