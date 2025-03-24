Kristan Dobson scored Harrogate RUFC's fourth try during Saturday's derby win over Otley. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Martyn Wood felt that a six-minute purple patch at the end of the first half paved the way for Harrogate RUFC's crucial derby success over Otley.

The Aces scored three tries between the 31st and 37th minutes, to open up a 24-14 half-time advantage in Saturday's National Two North fixture.

Heavy rainfall meant that playing conditions were extremely challenging after the break, and with neither side able to generate any real momentum, 'Gate were able to see the game out and record a priceless 24-17 victory.

"It is a good win for us. It's always good to be involved in Yorkshire derby games and obviously great to come out of this one on top," Wood said.

Steve Maycock scored a brace of tries as Harrogate RUFC climbed off the bottom of National Two North. Picture: Daniel Kerr

"There wasn't too much in it, but I feel like we probably just wanted it a bit more.

"We played okay in the first half, our line-out drives were quite effective, we controlled the field pretty well and finished off our chances to get the four tries.

"Scoring all of those points late in the first half was undoubtedly significant because the weather and conditions were so bad after half-time that it just made it so hard for either team to move the ball.

"To be honest, that probably helped us. Otley had looked quite dangerous when they'd managed to get the ball into the outside channels, but the second half was a different game compared to the first, and having that lead left us in a really strong position."

Saturday's win saw Harrogate complete a derby double over their local rivals, but more significantly it kept their survival hopes very much alive.

That bonus-point victory lifted them off the bottom of the table and leaves them just a single point shy of safety with three rounds of fixtures remaining this term.

"It's an important result because it keeps us right in the fight," 'Gate director of rugby Wood added.

"There is still a lot at stake and I expect it will go right down to the final day of the season.

"We have just got to keep working hard. The positive thing, is that with three games left to play, we feel like it is still in our own hands."

Harrogate are without a game this weekend, but return to action on April 5 when they entertain bottom-of-the-table Hull in what is a huge fixture for both clubs.