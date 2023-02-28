Spirited Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI net last-gasp leveller at Timperley

Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI held high-flying Timperley to a draw at the weekend. Picture: Gerard Binks

Having played out a stalemate at home to Durham University 2nds in their previous outing, the Ainsty Road outfit added another useful point to their tally courtesy of what captain Lucy Wood felt was a spirited display.

“This result shows how quickly we have improved over the last couple of games,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Timperley were in second place in the table and beat us 2-0 earlier in the season, but we should have won on Saturday.

"We have a great team spirit and we never give up.”

Hosts Timperley surprised Harrogate with a defensive game-plan which was designed to try and catch their visitors on the counter-attack.

And from an aerial pass out of defence, the hosts took a controversial first-quarter lead as ‘Gate goalkeeper Coral Langridge came out to the side of her ‘D’ and kicked the ball to one of her team-mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the process, she was adjudged to have taken out an onrushing forward, even though she had played the ball first, resulting in Timperley being awarded a penalty-flick which they converted.

Having struggled for fluency initially, the second half saw ‘Gate produce some more cohesive team-play with Julia Corominas and Anna Blyth going close to equalising before the visitors eventually did level matters at the death.

Jacs Smith exchanged passes with Grace Schofield-Mell, then played an incisive ball which cut out three defenders and found player-of-the-match Wood speeding in at the far post to net a first-time equaliser with the last touch of the game.