Sessay CC relegated despite inflicting another derby defeat on Harrogate CC

Mark Jackson and his Sessay CC team-mates have been relegated from the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division. Picture: Gerard Binks

Sessay CC were relegated from the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division at the weekend, despite recording a shock derby victory over Harrogate CC.

The Thirsk outfit headed into Saturday’s fixture having won just two of their first 13 completed matches and knowing that they had to take maximum points to have any chance of beating the drop.

But, although they did exactly that, second-from-bottom Beverley Town bagged four points at Woodhouse Grange, leaving Sessay with too much ground to make up in their two remaining games.

The hosts got themselves into a decent position in the contest by putting 264/7 on the board in 50 overs.

Madawa Warnapura (96) and Henry Stevens (73) shone with the bat, sharing a 181-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Joe Watson then took 3-23 as Harrogate, who were turned over by neighbours Knaresborough last time out, failed to progress beyond 101/5 in a reply limited by the weather to 28 overs.

Jack Shutt top-scored for the Roosters with a knock of 42.

Knaresborough now sit just one place below Harrogate in seventh spot after they routed Hull Zingari to make it three wins on the bounce.

Blake Weymouth (112 not out) struck a fine unbeaten century, while Oliver Fryer added 41 as the hosts reached 251/8.

Ashley Watson (5-29) and Andy Ward (4-19) then combined to devastating effect to help blow Zingari away for just 60.

In Premier Division Two, Harrogate 2nds boosted their chances of avoiding relegation as they sank rock-bottom Folkton & Flixton.

George Owram (84) and Oliver Horbury (71) impressed as the Roosters made 243/8 batting first.

The rain then arrived and Flixton were set a revised target of 105 from 23.3 balls, but could only reach 85/3.

Victory leaves ‘Gate two places and 10 points above the relegation zone with two matches left to play.

Studley Royal slipped out of the Championship West promotion places after losing for the first time in 10 matches.

Rob Nicholson’s men began the weekend in second spot, but finished it in third, two points behind Dunnington, and 18 shy of leaders Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds.

Studley were bowled out for just 133 at South Milford despite openers Josh Crewe (39) and skipper Nicholson (33) getting them off to a solid start.

The home side then went on to complete a six-wicket success inside 27 overs.

Bottom-of-the-table Thirsk’s demotion was confirmed by their seven-wicket loss at home to Heworth.

The division’s basement club posted 205 all out thanks to knocks from Tom Scott (74) and Thomas Baldock (41).

Another rain-affected affair then saw Heworth surpass their revised target of 119 just three wickets down.

Mid-table Bilton In Ainsty also lost out by a seven-wicket margin, having been skittled for 83 by champions elect Sheriff Hutton.

Eighth-placed Sessay 2nds were beaten on the road at Bolton Percy.

The visitors fell 47 runs short of their revised target of 125 in 27 overs after their hosts put 236 all out on the board.