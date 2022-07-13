Sessay CC edge out Clifton Alliance and record third win on the spin

Round-up of the latest Yorkshire Premier League North action.

Opener Mark Wilkie was in good form with the bat once again, hitting a superb century at the top of the order to anchor an innings which eventually ended with the scoreboard reading 234/4.

His knock of 110 included 16 fours and was backed up by Afghanistan international Nasir Jamal (34), Matthew Till (28) and Tim Hall (27 not out).

Alliance were always very much in a game which went right down to the last over, but they eventually fell just short, closing five runs shy of Sessay's total on 229/6.

Ben Kettlewell (3-37) was the pick of the away attack, while Stuart Peirse also took a couple of scalps.

Victory sees the Thirsk outfit consolidate seventh spot in the table and leaves them 18 points ahead of Harrogate, who have played a game less and were without a fixture at the weekend.

Knaresborough trimmed the gap between themselves and the top of Division One West thanks to a 203-run rout of Dringhouses.

Tashmial Henry (92) led the way for the title-hopefuls, who also benefited from contributions from Toby Giddings (76) and skipper Greg Pickles (53).

Their efforts saw the home team to a mammoth 310/9 from their 50 overs, and that target never looked to be an attainable one for Dringhouses once they began to lose early wickets.

And with Tom Baines serving up a bowling masterclass on his way to recording sensational figures of 8-53, the visitors were soon sent packing with only 107 runs to their name.

That result leaves Pickles and his men just eight points behind leaders Thirsk, who suffered what was their second defeat of the campaign, away at Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds.

Ben Crewe contributed 48, though he received little by way of meaningful support and the high-flyers were dismissed on 118.

Bridge then eased to 121/3 inside 33 overs.

Studley Royal sit just two points further back in third position having beaten basement boys York 3rds by seven wickets.

Joseph Young, Michael Litterbach, Matthew Coad and Dan Craven each knocked over a pair of visiting batsmen as the strugglers were dismissed for 203.

Hamish Firth led the Studley response, hitting 12 fours in an unbeaten knock of 84, while Dan Coad (36) and Craven (28 not out) also chipped in during a routine run-chase.

Harrogate 2nds dropped to fifth place after their heavy 114-run reverse at the hands of Heworth.

Chasing their hosts' first-innings score of 181/6, the Roosters were skittled for 67 inside 30 overs, with their opening batsmen their only players to reach double-figures.

Sessay 2nds continue to hover just above the drop zone as a result of their 11-run loss at home to Clifton Alliance 2nds.

Chris Morrison and Joseph Watson both scooped a trio of wickets, helping ensure that the away side did not progress beyond 245/6.

James Skelton (64) and Ferdinand Rex (53) got Sessay's reply off to a positive start and James Clements-Byrne added 35 down the order, however the hosts were eventually bowled out for 234.

Pannal lost more ground at the top of Galtres Division Two, going down by five wickets at home to Ovington.

Carl Wilson's 47 was the only real highlight of his team's 123 all out in 39.2 overs.

Ovington then cantered to 127/5 with almost 14 overs to spare.

Ninth-placed Ripon secured a welcome win over Stamford Bridge 2nds.

The visitors posted 230/3 having won the toss and elected to set a target which Richard Hooks' men did not find it easy to overhaul.

But, with seven deliveries in hand, they reached 231/7 thanks to the efforts of Jake Briscombe (72), Pip Warters (35), Tom Willock (31) and Sam Wood (29 not out).

Knaresborough 2nds stay second-from-bottom of the division despite their third triumph of the campaign.

Hosts Acomb 2nds put 184/6 on the board, though Ben Ward's team managed to go past that score from the penultimate ball of the day.