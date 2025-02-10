Same old story for Harrogate RUFC as Chester RUFC trip ends in narrow defeat
The Aces, who sit bottom of the table having suffered defeat in 15 of their 18 league outings to date, have now been beaten by a seven-point margin or less in eight matches this term.
And while director of rugby Martyn Wood has admitted that the score-line has flattered his team in a couple of those games. 'Gate have come agonisingly close to winning each of the four contests which they have been edged out by three points or less.
The number of losing bonus points they have accumulated have kept them in touch with their fellow strugglers, though the Rudding Lane outfit find themselves four points from safety with the business end of the season fast approaching.
Thus, 'Gate desperately need to get over the line and record a much-needed victory sooner rather than later, something that will be considerably easier to achieve if they can stop giving their opponents a leg up at the start of matches.
On Saturday, for the second week in succession, the Aces' defence was breached almost straight from kick-off, Harrison Vare's first-minute try handing Chester a 5-0 advantage.
Morgan Bagshaw immediately kicked the resulting conversion, then added a penalty soon afterwards to leave the visitors 10 points down with just five minutes on the clock.
Harrogate did however respond well and hooker Oliver Fretwell's score, converted by Charlie Metcalf narrowed the gap to 10-7.
The North Yorkshiremen kept coming and, with 19 minutes gone, were awarded a penalty try, which saw them get their noses in front at 14-10.
Harry Graham touched down to edge Chester into a 15-14 lead, and no more points were scored before half-time.
Four minutes into the second period, 'Gate replacement Steve Maycock crossed, and although Metcalf couldn't add the extras, the away side were back in front.
The see-saw nature of the match continued, the hosts going 22-19 up when Richard Craven went over and Bagshaw converted with a quarter of an hour remaining.
Andrew McMinimee's try, converted by Bagshaw, then stretched the Chester advantage on 72 minutes, and although number eight Oliver Tomalin dotted down late on and Metcalf booted over the extras, Harrogate again ended up on the losing side.
This Saturday, Wood and his men entertain fourth-placed Fylde at the Apollo Capital Stadium, 2pm kick-off.