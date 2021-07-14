Sam Fox returns to Harrogate RUFC to take up head coach role

Sam Fox in action for Harrogate RUFC. Picture: Richard Bown

The former Aces fly-half returns to Rudding Lane following a spell with Bridington RUFC and will oversee the club’s first season back in National Two North.

“Sam is a wonderful coach and we are delighted to announce his appointment,” ‘Gate director of rugby Dave Doherty said.

“His philosophy and passion for the game aligns perfectly with our core values and our belief in supporting people to help them reach their potential.

“His diligence and attention to detail will undoubted help us in our first season back in National Two, both on and off the field.

“Sam knows the club inside and out from his two years as Academy head coach. I am sure the player pathway from the Academy to the senior sides will continue and mean that we see many players flourish under his guidance.

“Sam joins a vastly experienced coaching group and is looking to hit the group running in National Two after our promotion last season”.

Fox, a Leeds Beckett University graduate who spent his formative years with Premiership outfit Exeter Chiefs’ Academy, first joined ‘Gate as a player during the 2016/17 season following his return from a stint over in New Zealand.

Comfortable at either fly-half or centre, he later began coaching Harrogate’s junior sides and Colts, going on to be appointed the club’s Head of Academy.