Harrogate RUFC captain Sam Brady made his 250th appearance for the club on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Harrogate RUFC captain Sam Brady made his 250th appearance for the club during Saturday’s home defeat to title-chasing Leeds Tykes.

The Aces’ long-serving second-row forward was able to mark the occasion by going head-to-head with his brother Jake, a former ‘Gate skipper, who was, by sheer coincidence, playing his 100th game for the opposition.

But it was older sibling Jake Brady who came out on top in the family battle of the two powerhouse locks, with his team running out 47-22 winners at Rudding Lane in the end.

Harrogate started fast and took the lead in the fourth minute when Amrit Sharma crossed in the right-hand corner. Leeds’ response came five minutes later through Ewan Evans, with that try converted by James Watts.

Amrat Sharma ran in two tries during the first half of Harrogate RUFC's 47-22 defeat to Leeds Tykes. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Eliah Chitiyo went over to put Tykes further ahead in the 30th minute following a mid-field break, Watts again converting, but ‘Gate hit back swiftly as Sharma touched down again.

With the game very much in the balance at this stage, Leeds crucially took control just before half-time with two touchdowns in quick succession.

Firstly, from the kick-off following Sharma’s second try, Gate looked to exit their 22, however the attempted clearance kick was charged down, enabling Ben Dixon to collect the bouncing ball and cross unopposed.

Then Adam Brown went over, with both scores converted by Watts to give the visitors a 26–10 interval advantage.

Tom Steene looks for a route through the visiting defence at Rudding Lane. Picture: Daniel Kerr

In the second period, Chitiyo got his second to put the game out of ‘Gate’s reach, Kit Keith converting.

Steve Maycock responded for Harrogate to make it 33-15, but having won a scrum against the head, Charlie Venables extended Tykes’ lead in the 61st minute. Keith again added the extra two points.

Undeterred, Harrogate kept plugging away and earned themselves what could yet prove to be a crucial four-try bonus point when Martin Dodds forced his way over the whitewash following a catch-and-drive from a line-out.

Tom Steene converted to reduce the deficit to 40-22, though it was the promotion hopefuls who had the final say following a late spell of ‘Gate pressure which ultimately came to nothing.

Martin Dodds powers his way over the try-line to earn 'Gate a bonus point. Picture: Daniel Kerr

With 77 minutes on the clock, Chitiyo completed his hat-trick, running in from about 40 metres following a flowing move down the left, and Keith then landed his third conversion.

Defeat leaves Harrogate second from bottom of the National Two North standings ahead of this Saturday’s derby showdown away at Wharfedale.