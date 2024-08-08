'Sad' Jack Laugher admits emotions got the better of him during Olympic final

Jack Laugher endured a disappointing afternoon at the Paris 2024 3m springboard final. Picture: PA

Jack Laugher admits emotions got the better of him after his individual Olympic campaign fell flat in Paris.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harrogate-born diving star, who bagged 3m synchro bronze alongside Anthony Harding last week, could only muster a seventh-place finish in his individual springboard final as British teammate Jordan Houlden came fifth.

The former Ripon Grammar School pupil, winner of a bronze medal in the same event in Tokyo three years earlier, was far from his fluent best as an overcooked third dive delivered the ‘final nail’ in his Paris 2024 coffin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chinese duo Xie Siyi and Wang Zongyuan soared to gold and silver as Mexican minnow Osmar Olvera shocked the rest of the field with a dazzling display to snatch the last podium place.

Laugher revealed that he was stunned by Olvera’s antics and believes taking his eye off the ball when it mattered the most scuppered his chances at the Paris Aquatics Centre.

“I’m sad – I knew coming into this what I could do,” the 29-year-old said.

“Potentially in the preliminary round and semis, I was focusing on myself, but I let emotion get the better of me here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think I wanted the end result too much and potentially focused on that too much over the process.

“Today was a really difficult day – the Mexican dived very well and the crowd was so loud, and I didn’t expect that. I got taken by it all and the emotions of the Olympics.”

Laugher, who has now competed at four Olympics since making his debut at London 2012 aged 17, added: “Who knows what the next four years will hold for me.

“I knew this was a really important one and I got taken by the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have no idea what the future is going to hold – diving changes very quickly, so who knows who is going to bump me out of my place!

“I’ve done a really good job to get here, but I just couldn’t finish the job off today.”

Houlden, who hails from Sheffield, produced an impressive performance on Olympic debut to beat his experienced teammate and finish just two places off a memorable medal.

The fellow Yorkshireman racked up four scores north of 70 from his six dives to lower the colours of Laugher by 17 points and finish narrowly behind American Carson Tyler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old banked 3m silver and 1m bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and insists he can return home from Paris with pride.

“I definitely knew I could have done a lot better, but for a debut I can’t fault myself,” said Houlden, who along with Laugher, is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support.

“I went out, did my best and that’s all I could have done.

“My third dive was a bit iffy but I kept cool, did what I normally do, kept a level, head, came back and did a good job.

“There was always a chance of a medal if I did everything perfectly, but the main goal was a final and I’m glad I achieved that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than £30M a week raised for Good Causes, including vital funding into elite and grassroots sport, National Lottery players support our Olympic and Paralympic athletes to live their dreams and make the nation proud, as well as providing more opportunities for people to take part in sport.

To find out more visit: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk