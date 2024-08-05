Running three races in as many days took its toll on Harrogate Olympian George Mills
The Harrogate middle distance star, son of former England footballer Danny, finished 11th on Saturday night after being forced to do things the hard way and battle through a repechage to reach the penultimate stage.
Mills had finished 10th in his heat on Friday so had to race again the following day in order to successfully navigate his way to the semi-finals at the Stade de France.
He admits feeling fatigued after competing for three consecutive days, but is hoping the experiences will benefit him as he turns his attention to the 5000m later in the Games.
“I knew my back was up against the wall a little bit,” he said.
“With messing up in the first round and having to run the repechage, that’s made it three days on a row.
“I did everything I could do to get my body ready for today, but it wasn’t meant to be today.
“It will be nice to get back out there for the 5K. But the most important thing right now is to back and recover.
“Recovery from the last three days, has been a good learning experience. I was happy with how I did yesterday and moving on from the set back of the first round.”
Mills won his first British title at the 2020 UK Athletics Championships before moving to third on the British mile all-time list in September 2023
And a stunning European 5000m silver in Rome laid the perfect foundations for his Olympic debut, where he is being watched on by former Leeds United left-back Danny at the iconic French stadium.
Mills will take to the 5000m stage in Paris on Wednesday.
