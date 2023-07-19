Rudding Park Golfers complete four-day fundraising challenge in aid of Saint Michael's Hospice

Four members of Rudding Park GC recently completed a four-day golf challenge in aid of Saint Michael's Hospice, Harrogate. Picture: Submitted

In a bid to generate funds for Saint Michael’s Hospice, club captain David Balbi was joined by Rudding Park chairman Peter Banks, head of golf James King and member Marc Rice for a golf marathon which began at Oakdale GC on Monday, July 10.

Having teed-off at 6.30am that day, the quartet eventually finished at Rudding Park at 7pm on Thursday, July 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They played three courses per day, also visiting Harrogate, Knaresborough, Masham, Bedale, Romanby, Ilkley, Otley, Pannal, Thirsk & Northallerton and Ripon.

“I thought it would be a difficult, yet fun challenge, which it was, even if my feet don’t currently agree,” said Balbi, who chose the hospice in Hornbeam Park Avenue as his captain’s charity.

"We must thank all of the club’s in the Harrogate & District Union, who were kind enough to extend their hospitality and the captains of those clubs, many of whom welcome us personally.

“The chance to raise funds for Saint Michael’s Hospice and support their amazing work kept us going. The feeling coming up 18 was slightly surreal, a mixture of exhaustion and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

elation, however the support we received from the crowd spurred us on. What a wonderful reception for a wonderful cause.

"A huge thank you goes to everyone who has donated. Several people set Marc his own challenge of breaking the 900-shot target and thankfully, he came in at 878, so that should help boost the fundraising pot too.”

Over the course of the four days, the team played 216 holes, walked 80 miles and lost a number of balls. Rice’s average score over the 12 rounds was 73.1, with Balbi scoring 79.1, Banks 94.3 and King 97.3.