News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Rudding Park Golfers complete four-day fundraising challenge in aid of Saint Michael's Hospice

A team of golfers from Rudding Park GC in Harrogate have completed the ultimate golf challenge, playing all 12 courses in the Harrogate & District Union over four consecutive days and raising more than £7,600 for charity.
By Rhys Howell
Published 19th Jul 2023, 08:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 08:17 BST
Four members of Rudding Park GC recently completed a four-day golf challenge in aid of Saint Michael's Hospice, Harrogate. Picture: SubmittedFour members of Rudding Park GC recently completed a four-day golf challenge in aid of Saint Michael's Hospice, Harrogate. Picture: Submitted
Four members of Rudding Park GC recently completed a four-day golf challenge in aid of Saint Michael's Hospice, Harrogate. Picture: Submitted

In a bid to generate funds for Saint Michael’s Hospice, club captain David Balbi was joined by Rudding Park chairman Peter Banks, head of golf James King and member Marc Rice for a golf marathon which began at Oakdale GC on Monday, July 10.

Having teed-off at 6.30am that day, the quartet eventually finished at Rudding Park at 7pm on Thursday, July 13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They played three courses per day, also visiting Harrogate, Knaresborough, Masham, Bedale, Romanby, Ilkley, Otley, Pannal, Thirsk & Northallerton and Ripon.

“I thought it would be a difficult, yet fun challenge, which it was, even if my feet don’t currently agree,” said Balbi, who chose the hospice in Hornbeam Park Avenue as his captain’s charity.

Most Popular

"We must thank all of the club’s in the Harrogate & District Union, who were kind enough to extend their hospitality and the captains of those clubs, many of whom welcome us personally.

“The chance to raise funds for Saint Michael’s Hospice and support their amazing work kept us going. The feeling coming up 18 was slightly surreal, a mixture of exhaustion and

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

elation, however the support we received from the crowd spurred us on. What a wonderful reception for a wonderful cause.

"A huge thank you goes to everyone who has donated. Several people set Marc his own challenge of breaking the 900-shot target and thankfully, he came in at 878, so that should help boost the fundraising pot too.”

Over the course of the four days, the team played 216 holes, walked 80 miles and lost a number of balls. Rice’s average score over the 12 rounds was 73.1, with Balbi scoring 79.1, Banks 94.3 and King 97.3.

Saint Michael’s Hospice provides local people affected by terminal illness across the Harrogate district access to personalised care at its Hornbeam Park base and also in their own homes.

Related topics:Harrogate