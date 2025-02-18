Ripon RUFC's six-match winning streak ended by Baildon RUFC

Ripon RUFC on the attack against Baildon. Picture: Submitted

Ripon RUFC missed the opportunity to move within a point of a promotion spot as their six-match winning sequence was ended by Baildon on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues, who sit third in the Yorkshire Two standings, could have moved to within touching distance of second-placed Yarnbury with a bonus-point victory, but despite leading the game at half-time, ended up suffering a 28-17 defeat.

Ripon made a flying start and got their noses in front with just a minute on the clock. Following a line-out, powerhouse prop Dominic Dalby barged his way through the home defence and made 30 metres.

At the breakdown, Harry Drane shipped the ball out wide to Tom Graham, who cut back inside to scythe his way through to touch down. Drane then kicked the resulting conversion for a 7-0 lead.

From a scrum offence moments later, Baildon slotted a penalty goal to reduce the deficit, then kicked another in the 18th minute with the Blues down to 14 men.

On 35 minutes, Ripon added to their tally when James Cooper kicked a penalty from 35 metres out, and there were no further scores before the interval.

An unconverted try three minutes into the second half then saw Baildon edged in front, with a penalty making it 14-10 soon afterwards.

The Blues were hit with another yellow card and their hosts capitalised immediately, adding a converted try for a 21-10 advantage.

A penalty try following some dominant scrummaging got Ripon back in the game at 21-17, though it was Baildon who had the final say and wrapped things up on 75 minutes.