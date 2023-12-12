Charles Robinson was the star of the show as Ripon RUFC recorded a second successive away victory, on the road at Roundhegians.

Ripon RUFC's away success at Roundhegians means that they gave now won seven of their 11 Yorkshire Two matches so far this term and sit fifth in the table heading towards the Christmas break. Picture: Mandy Errington

The Blues winger scintillated every time he touched the ball and earned his team a 24-17 success with a superb try which arrived with just seconds left to play.

Without a game since their 25-17 success at Dinnington in mid-November, the men from Mallorie Park travelled to Leeds sixth in the Yorkshire Two standings, just behind their hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They made that trip to West Yorkshire with a squad which included nine changes from their previous outing, but made a strong start to the contest and went on to dominate the first half.

Having destroyed the home scrum with nine minutes on the clock, quick ball was thrown out to Graham, who made the beating of three defenders look like a formality, and smashed his way over the try-line to break the deadlock. Bray’s conversion took the score-line to 7-0.

The teams then exchanged penalties, before a concerted spell of Ripon pressure ended with Dalby swatting opponents away like flies as he crashed through to touch down for a 38th-minute try.

Bray again did the honours with the boot to leave the Blues 17-3 ahead at the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early in the second period, Roundhegians reduced the deficit when they went over following a quickly-taken tap penalty. The conversion followed and the scoreboard read 17-10.

Neither side were able to add to their total in the half-an-hour that followed, and it looked as if Ripon were going to see the game out with their lead intact.

But, a handling error after a 78th-minute line-out gifted the hosts an opportunity which they didn’t pass up to level matters at 17-17.

Undeterred, Ripon immediately turned over possession from the restart, sending a deep pass back to Robinson, who was situated in plenty of space wide on his touchline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From there, he built up some momentum and then proceeded to dance his way through the home pack in audacious fashion, leaving defenders grasping at thin air as he went over for a superb try which Bray converted to round things off.