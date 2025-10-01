Ripon RUFC progressed to the second round of the Yorkshire Shield courtesy of a comfortable victory away at Ossett on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Errington Photography

Ripon RUFC comprehensively outplayed Ossett in the first round of the Yorkshire Shield on Saturday afternoon.

Queen’s Terrace is never an easy place to go at the best of times, but the Blues absorbed some early pressure, kept their composure, and went on to run in five tries.

They made nine alterations to their starting line-up for their trip across to West Yorkshire, and that much-changed team was caught cold inside the opening minute of the contest as Ossett crossed the whitewash to break the deadlock.

Shaken but not stirred, Ripon got a foothold in the match thanks to some dominant work in the set-piece, and levelled things up at 7-7 in the eighth minute.

Adjudged to have been held up over the line following a series of attacks from a catch-and-drive at a line-out, the Blues did eventually get the ball down through Tom Graham, who caught the attempted goal-line drop-out before demonstrating his finishing prowess.

Morgan Clark added the extras, and the men from Mallorie Park soon found themselves ahead.

It was Graham once again who did the damage, getting on the end of Will Barrett's long pass after some good work by the away pack at a scrum.

Man of the match Elliot Davies-Taylor had the last say of the half, diving over after arriving in support of Tom Austin, who took an audacious tap penalty five metres out.

Leading 19-7 at the interval, the Blues edged further ahead when Clark kicked a penalty goal, then added another try through Davies-Taylor, who pounced again after stealing the ball from an Ossett penalty line-out.

Clark added another penalty goal to make it 32-7 after 58 minutes, though with the game seemingly in the bag by this stage, the visitors kept pushing for more.

And a final score arrived after replacement Henry Hanson embarked on a rapid break before setting up Barrett to finish off.

Clark again did the business with the boot, taking the score-line to 39-7.

The closing stages brought a consolation try for Ossett, though the game was already over with as a contest.

This Saturday, Ripon return to Yorkshire Two action when they visit Bramley Phoenix for a 3pm kick-off.