Ripon RUFC suffer rare home defeat to Wensleydale RUFC in Yorkshire Two

Action from Ripon RUFC's home defeat to Wensleydale at Mallorie Park. Picture: Mandy Errington Photography

The Blues had won each of their previous four league matches at Mallorie Park – a run stretching back to late March – but Saturday’s result condemned them to a third loss in six outings this term.

Ripon gave away a number of early penalties as they struggled with the referee’s interpretation of the law at the breakdown and found themselves trailing 3-0 after eight minutes.

Things got worse for the hosts when Wensleydale crossed for a converted try, which moved them 10 points clear.

From the restart, the Blues made it into the visitors’ half for just the second time in the game and came away with something to show for their efforts courtesy of Bray’s well-struck 15th-minute penalty.

On 28 minutes, line-out ball was secured by the home pack and the play then moved right through Perez and Newcombe before Clark fed Graham to register his third try of the season.

The first period would however end with ‘Dale pushing hard and taking a 13-10 lead into half-time thanks to another successful shot at goal.

The Blues began the second 40 brightly and, after Bray was narrowly off-target with a penalty attempt, they took the lead for the first time in the match from another move which started at a line-out.

Ball off the top found Clark, who fed Thompson, who then dummied the inside decoy runner to pick out Powell on a straight line to glory.

Not the biggest player by any means, Powell at pace is a force to be reckoned with and, with two defenders bounced out of his way, he touched down for a try which was converted by Bray for 17–13.

That advantage was however short-lived, and with Anderson yellow-carded for an offence at the breakdown, Wensleydale made the most of their numerical advantage to register a converted try which put them back ahead at 20-17.

A kick at goal by Bray that would have brought Ripon back level went just the wrong side of the upright as the hosts pressed for a way back into the contest, but ‘Dale then made the game safe with their final touchdown of the afternoon.