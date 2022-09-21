Ripon RUFC suffer first loss of the season as Bramley Phoenix fight back

Ripon RUFC suffered their first defeat of the 2022/23 season when they visited Bramley Phoenix. Picture: Submitted

The Blues started Saturday’s contest well, and looked to be on course for a third consecutive win as they took a 17-7 lead in the first half, but the hosts fought back to claim a narrow success.

Neither side managed to make an early breakthrough, Ripon needing until the 18th minute to register the game’s first points when Bray landed a 40-metre kick at goal.

The Blues’ lead was extended soon afterwards. Thompson fielded the Bramley re-start and linked with Wharton in space on the right-hand touchline, the other Ripon teenager galloping 40 metres before being hauled down.

Quick to the breakdown, Marston shipped the ball quickly left for Thompson again, who fed Barrett. Next up was Koroiyadi, running a wide line to pick up Barrett’s looping pass and stepping one defender before releasing Graham, who sprinted over the line unopposed from 30 metres out. Bray added the extras for 10-0.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bramley were next to strike, crossing the whitewash for a converted try, which narrowed the gap at 10-7 in the 25th minute.

Immediately from the re-start, Ripon shifted the ball wide and made useful ground through Thompson. Breaking over the halfway line, Koroiyadi carried strongly before feeding Fletcher.

Flanker Wharton was then on hand at the next breakdown to sustain the momentum and jink his way through the Phoenix defence from 30 metres out.

Bray again booted over the extra two points to make it 17-7 to the men from Mallorie Park.

A penalty saw the hosts trim Ripon’s advantage before half-time, then six minutes into the second period they touched down to level matters at 17-17.

Worse was to follow three minutes later as another successful shot at the posts put Bramley ahead for the first time in the match.

The home team’s third try arrived in the 58th minute to put them in control at 25-17 and although Fijian flyer Koroiyadi and Bray combined to send Dalby over the line, the contest ended with the visitors still trailing 25-22.