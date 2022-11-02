Ripon RUFC have won four and lost four of their opening eight Yorkshire Two matches. Picture: Submitted

In dull and damp conditions, the Blues kicked-off, but it wasn’t long before they were penalised at the breakdown. From the resulting scrum, the visitors quickly shifted the ball out to the left and, after two quick phases, crossed the try-line.

The conversion was landed, taking the score-line to 7-0 with less than two minutes on the clock.

Regaining their composure from the restart, Ripon started to string together some decent phases of play, with Dalby and Evans carrying strongly and exploiting early indiscipline from the visitors at the breakdown.

Bray capitalised, getting his side up and running on the scoreboard with a successful kick at goal after 12 minutes.

On 21 minutes, Baildon’s second converted try of the afternoon stretched their lead to 14-3 before another Bray penalty reduced the arrears once again.

The second quarter saw the Blues produce some enterprising rugby, however the half would end with the away team adding a penalty for a 17-6 advantage at the interval.

Baildon continued to make inroads following the resumption and two more touchdowns followed early in the second period, stretching their lead to 29-6.

From a 70th-minute line-out, Ripon registered their first try of the contest.

Wharton did the aerial honours to set up a drive which eventually broke down due to an illegal collapse, but the referee played advantage and, after two quick phases, skipper Butler crashed over the whitewash. Bray added the conversion to take the score to 29-13.

Undeterred, Baildon were straight back on the front foot and added another converted try and a penalty to assume a 39-13 lead into the closing stages of the match.

But, it was the Blues who would have the final say when three penalties were awarded against the visitors in quick succession, leaving the referee with no option but to blow up for a penalty-try, meaning that the game ended 39-20.

Ripon remain fifth in the Yorkshire Two standings despite Saturday’s defeat – their fourth in eight outings this term.

